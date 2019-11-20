LARAMIE – The Little Snake River Valley Rattlers overwhelm the Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow Miners Saturday with the final score reading 71-38. This game lived up to its hype, pitting the two best six-man teams against each other in a slug fest.
In the process, both teams set some otherwise impossible records. Carbon County would like to highlight these accomplishments.
Congratulations to the Rattlers on their historic season. They only allowed 38 points all season, and tied the all-time shutout record. They’re also the only team to do so in six-man state history.
Congratulations to the Miners on their historic season. They scored 795 points, which is second most all-time. HEM also averaged 72.27 points per game, making them the highest all-time.
