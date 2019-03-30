My name is Joseph Fox, and I have been invited from DownUnder to run cross county with people from all around the world and represent team USA this summer in Australia. This opportunity is thanks to DownUnder. This company looks for athletes all over the country and gives them an opportunity to run abroad.
Cross country is something I enjoy, and this is one of the reasons I’m working toward getting to Australia.
In this trip I hope to achieve a lot. In Australia, I want to do my best. I may not place, but I want to be on the plane headed back to the States knowing that I gave my all and then some in the two races I will be competing in. The accomplishments I’m working toward do not only include things I hope and will do in Australia, but things I needed to do to get there.
I started fundraising for the trip a little late; at the moment I have a little less than two months to get all the money in that I need to get to Australia. This difficult challenge is not impossible, and this is a valuable lesson I’ve learned that will benefit me later in life.
I started cross country is eighth grade and have been doing it ever since. I’m a junior in high school but currently homeschooled.
If you would like to help me getting to Australia, I have a direct deposit website at downundersports.com/YHO-SPH. Also, since I am home schooled, my schedule is a lot more fluid. I’m willing to do yard/grunt work for a little extra money. My email is cheeseghostguy@gmail.com (long story) and my number is 307-301-2166.
