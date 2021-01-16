Rawlins High School freshman Sage Lonn looks for a pinning combination against Lyman High School’s Kazzen Siler on Friday in Lyman. Lonn pinned Siler in the third period to help the Outlaws beat the Eagles 42-24.
The Rawlins High School wrestling team was back in action in Lyman on Friday. Following a couple weeks off due to winter break, the team had a strong showing against Lyman, Mountain View and Pinedale. A handful of Outlaws wrestlers went undefeated on the day and Outlaws freshman Sage Lonn notched a ranked win.
The first dual match up of the day was against the host team, the Lyman Eagles. Rawlins toppled their opponent 42-24. The most notable individual match was Outlaws 106 pounder Sage Lonn who faced Lyman’s Kazzen Siler. Lonn, a freshman, is currently ranked #2 in the state and Siler #3 at 106 pounds. Lonn picked up the first points of the match with a take down and two sets nearfall points in the first period. He ended the first period up 8-0.
