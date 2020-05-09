RAWLINS – Rawlins High School senior Getty Marburger didn’t know he was going to play college football until quite recently. In fact, he thought his athletic career was over when the novel coronavirus abruptly ended athletics for all high schoolers in Wyoming in early March. Marburger, however, was far from content with how his athletic career ended. He wanted more from sports and wanted it on his terms.
Following the advice of a close friend, he decided to explore his options for athletics beyond high school. He wanted to stay relatively close to home and it was vital for the school he chose to have the right blend of athletic and academic opportunities. Dakota Wesleyan University (DWU) in Mitchell, So. Dak. seemed to fit the bill.
Marburger took the initiative and completed a student-athlete questionnaire in order to express his interest in the school and to get his name and film in front of the football coaching staff. After submitting the questionnaire, Marburger received a follow-up from an admission counselor and was instructed to wait until a coach got in touch with him.
After just a couple days of anxious waiting, Marburger couldn’t wait any longer and decided to reach out to head coach Ross Cimpl on Twitter, in hopes of getting his attention and moving the process along quicker.
“I followed him on Twitter and sent a DM (direct message) telling him that playing college football was a lifelong dream and that I felt I could be a real asset to his team,” said Marburger. “I said that what I lacked in talent I could make up for in work ethic. I also shared my height and weight. He responded pretty quickly, actually.”
It’s safe to say Margburger’s 6’5” and 190 lb. frame piqued Coach Cimpl’s interest. He followed up with Marburger and they got the paperwork in place to make him an official part of the team starting with the Fall 2020 semester.
It’s easy to see Marburger’s excitement about the opportunity to play for the Tigers. To prepare, he’s been doing weight and conditioning workouts, supplied by Cimpl, as best as he can with the current social-distancing requirements. He also believes his time as an Outlaws football player gave him the right foundation to make a quick impact at DWU.
“In my time as an Outlaw, I think I’ve really learned the importance of the weight room and how to put forth a good work ethic,” Marburger said. “Those were the things Coach McSpadden always focused a lot on and it really stuck with me.”
Outlaws head football coach Clayton McSpadden is excited for Marburger to play at the next level and has no doubt he has the tools to do well at DWU. When asked what makes him a good college prospect, McSpadden was adamant.
“His perseverance,” he immediately responded. “Obviously he has the body and the size and the ability to put on more size. He is academically upstanding, he’s intelligent, and he’s learned how to hit and be hit.”
According to McSpadden, Marburger made noticeable strides in the 2018 and 2019 seasons that were a result of the perseverance he alluded to.
“In the last couple seasons he has come a long way,” said McSpadden. “He was a shy, skinny, unconfident kid who had been told that he can’t, isn’t good enough. With just a little bit of tooting his whistle for him, he realized how good he is and how good he can be. He also became a weight room guy. I’d argue he was the best blocking tight end in the entire state this past season.”
Marburger admits to being a bit nervous to make the move to Mitchell. He’ll be around 10 hours away from Rawlins, where he has lived nearly his entire life. And, because of the novel coronavirus, he has yet to even visit Mitchell and the DWU campus.
“I’m a little nervous,” he said. “But DWU is a smaller university and I think I’ll be able to fit right in there, especially coming from Rawlins. Class sizes are small and, because it’s NAIA, I think I’ll have more of a chance of seeing the field on offense or special teams than if I would have gone to a bigger school.”
Marburger already has a couple of goals in place for the upcoming fall semester, including maintaining As and Bs and getting playing time. Like all college athletes, he plans to have his life revolve around school and football.
“I think I’m most excited for the grind,” he said. I’m excited to be busy all the time and excited to hit the weight room.”
Off the football field, Marburger plans to study biochemistry at DWU with the possibility of pursuing a pharmacy degree.
