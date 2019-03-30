RAWLINS — If you are an adult and you are in your career, or if you’re a kid and you’re either trying to figure out what you want to do with the rest of your life or aspiring to change the world already, all I can tell you is love what you do.
And I love what I do.
Can’t say I always like it, but I watch sports and talk about them — couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
But there’s one problem with my job this year — I’VE RARELY HAD THE CHANCE TO DO IT.
I found myself always on the road last year, traveling to all five of Carbon County’s schools, and as much as I wanted to enjoy my weekends at times or wished I had a life, seeing you guys play, getting to talk to you and bringing your stories back to life after they’ve already happened made it worth it.
Last year, I had the chance to because winter wasn’t that bad.
There was some snow, a few road closures, but it’s nothing like this year. You guys tricked me into thinking it wasn’t that bad with moderate snow, cold but not unbearable and a chance to actually go to games.
HA. HA. HA. Jokes on me. You got me.
We’re in the spring now, so we’re not going to even bring up how many basketball games I didn’t go to because of the weather — I think I only watched Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow in person twice before State — but, it’s two days away from April, and games are still getting canceled.
We went through the worst blizzard of the year in the middle of March (CCSD No. 1 kids, as bad as I feel for you that you got your first snow-day on spring break, I don’t feel that bad because I didn’t get one either) and it’s almost the fourth month into the new year, and I had to deal with snow twice in the last week and expected to get more next week.
This is ridiculous.
There has already been two track meets canceled or rescheduled, and two Rawlins soccer trips that have been postponed to later dates due to the ANTICIPATED weather.
How does anyone expect to read about games that don’t take place (assuming people even read the compilation of letters I put together that I think make sense).
But it makes it hard.
And I’ve talked about it for me, but I’m more concerned about what it does for you.
As an athlete, for some of you it’s your final seasons, and you’re missing out on games that can never happen again. Soccer players, some games are merely prep or dress rehearsals for conference matchups and postseason tournaments that you’ll never have the chance to play. Tracksters, every meet missed is one last chance you get to qualify for State.
It’s unfair to you.
For those parents who will eventually have to watch their kids walk out the door, it’s time and money that you’ve put into your children that goes to waste because they don’t even get to play; it’s memories that will never be made because it never happened.
It’s saddening.
Coaches and athletic/activity directors, it’s time you spent preparing before the season or throughout the week getting ready for a contest on your own time for what could seem like nothing because you don’t even get a chance to go out and play.
It sucks.
For a journalist like myself, we don’t get to do the one thing that we’re here to do.
It’s boring.
We can’t control the weather, but we all are tormented by it and the effects linger. We have nothing to do with the outrageous climatic shifts we’ve been experiencing… well, global-warming is our fault, but we’ll save that for A4.
Nonetheless, we’re all affected.
Players want to play; coaches want to coach; fans and parents want to watch. And I just want to sit on the ground, take photos and write stories that I hope will keep your glory days alive for the rest of your lives.
So whoever is out there in control of this, if you can hear me, PLEASE GIVE US A BREAK!
