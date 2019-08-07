RAWLINS – More than a hand full of not so afraid to get dirty teams showed up on Friday to participate in the third annual Mud Volleyball Tournament at the Carbon County Fair.
From 5 p.m. until well after the sun came down, participants splashed around two volleyball courts filled with murky water and chocolate milk-looking mud as they vied to who would be crowned this year’s champion.
After a fun-filled round robin, and a subsequent grueling single-elimination tourney, this year’s Mud Volleyball champion was the Sinclair Team, while second place went to Red, White and Hammered.
The best costume award also went to Red, White and Hammered.
The first-place winner was awarded $100 and second took $50.
An additional $200 in proceeds was allocated to the 4-H Foundation.
