LARAMIE – Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow snapped Little Snake River Valley’s shutout streak, but it didn’t have an answer for Riggen Myers.
The senior rushed for four touchdowns, threw for a touchdown, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Rattlers to a 71-38 victory in the Wyoming six-man state championship game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
“People always ask me if I like pressure. I love it, and try not to shy away from it,” Myers said. “This game was full of pressure, and I told my teammates good teams don’t shy away from pressure.
“That’s what we did. We played our game and didn’t shy away from it.”
Snake River (10-0) hadn’t allowed a point through its previous nine games, but the Miners snapped that streak when Jase Smith used his right hand to bat Shane McGraw’s pass back to himself and eluded the defense for a 24-yard touchdown.
Hanna entered the contest averaging just shy of 76 points per game, so Rattlers coach Jack Cobb knew it was unrealistic to expect his squad to post another shutout. That allowed Snake River to shake off the score.
“I knew there was no way we were going to shut them out,” Cobb said. “I told people this was going to be a dogfight. … The shutout thing is something we’re going to treasure for years to come.
“We’re going to get out of the season, look back and think, ‘The shutouts were amazing.’ They truly were.”
The teams traded touchdowns early. Conor McGraw’s 3-yard touchdown run cut Snake River’s lead to 16-14 early in the second quarter. The Rattlers started pulling away by scoring on their next two drives.
“We got behind the sticks and kind of shot ourselves in the foot for a while,” Hanna coach Zack Scott said. “In the second half, we started to slow down Riggen Myers, but it was too little too late.
“When things were going well for us, we were staying ahead of the sticks and getting at least five yards per play. When you get a penalty or take a loss, it’s hard to make up for it.”
Snake River took a 39-22 lead into halftime, and the Miners never got closer than 15 points after that.
Cobb said most teams were afraid to really go after Hanna because of how dangerous seniors Conor and Shane McGraw are on offense. The Rattlers tried to attack defensively.
“Everybody kind of waited for them, but we went after them and put some hits on them,” Cobb said. “After a while, those hits started adding up and it took that little extra step away from them. When that happened, we started getting momentum on defense.
“In six-man, it’s all about getting a stop and getting that double-up score.”
Myers finished with 376 rushing yards. He also completed the only pass he threw for an 18-yard touchdown. He returned a kickoff 49 yards for a score, and took an interception 55 yards for the Rattlers’ final touchdown.
“Hats off to Riggen Myers. That kid is a special, special kid, and I hope he gets the chance to play college football for somebody,” Cobb said. “He surprises me all the time. You never know what he is going to do. … He is just amazing.”
LITTLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY 71, HANNA 38
Snake River…… 16 23 18 14 – 71
Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow …… 8 14 16 0 – 38
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
SR: R. Myers 62 run (Evans kick), 5:30.
HEM: Smith 24 pass from S. McGraw (C. McGraw kick), 2:32.
SR: R. Myers 49 kickoff return (Evans kick), 2:23.
Second Quarter
HEM: C. McGraw 3 run (C. McGraw kick failed), 9:54.
SR: Herrera 8 pass from Otte (Evans kick), 9:36.
SR: R. Myers 10 run (Evans kick), 7:11.
HEM: S. McGraw 1 pass from Reeves (C. McGraw kick), 0:56.
SR: R. Myers 40 run (Otte pass from R. Myers), 0:38.
Third Quarter
SR: R. Myers 11 run (Evans kick failed), 7:35.
HEM: C. McGraw 4 run (C. McGraw kick), 6:31.
SR: Duncan 10 run (Evans kick blocked), 4:15.
HEM: Reeves 17 pass from S. McGraw (C. McGraw kick), 2:54.
SR: Herrera 18 pass from Myers (Evans kick failed), 1:10.
SR: Risner 3 run (Kudera run), 7:24.
SR: Myers 55 interception return (Prestrud pass from Otte), 5:36.
TEAM STATISTICS
SR HEM
First Downs 16 15
Total Yards 477 341
Rushes-Yards 33-415 29-141
Passing Yards 62 200
Comp-Att-Int 5-7-0 22-37-2
Punt returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff returns-Yards 4-69 7-19
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-30 1-19
Time of Poss. 16:35 23:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Snake River: R. Myers 26-376, Risner 5-27, Prestrud 1-4, Team 1-(minus-2), Duncan 1-10. Hanna-Elk Mountain: C. McGraw 16-85, S. McGraw 11-60, Smith 1-(minus-1), Reeves 1-(minus-3).
Passing
Snake River: Otte 4-6-0 44, Myers 1-1-0 18. Hanna-Elk Mountain: S. McGraw 15-28-2 150, Reeves 7-9-0 50.
Receiving
Snake River: Herrera 4-51, Risner 1-11. Hanna-Elk Mountain: C. McGraw 8-28, Smith 5-53, Reeves 4-61, Grosstick 3-44, S. McGraw 2-14.
DEFENSIVE STATISTICS
Little Snake River Valley
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): Herrera 11-1-12, Enriquez 11-0-11, Duncan 10-1-11, Myers 8-2-10, Risner 4-3-7, Evans 3-3-6. Sacks: Evans 1-3. Tackles for loss: Herrera 1-6, Enriquez 1-2, Ducan 2-11, Risner 3-12, Evans 3-7. Interceptions: Enriquez 1-0, Myers 1-55. Pass breakups: Herrera 1, Enriquez 2, Myers 2.
Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): Grosstick 5-2-7, S. McGraw 4-3-7, C. McGraw 3-3-6, Smith 1-5-6, Borah 2-2-4, Wagner 2-0-2, Reeves 1-1-2, Schmidt 0-2-2, Cripe 1-0-1, Cruz 1-0-1, Kennedy 1-0-1. Forced fumbles: Reeves 1. Fumble recoveries: Borah 1-0. Blocked kicks: S. McGraw 1.
