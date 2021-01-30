Rawlins High School senior Colton Ice (middle left) defends against a Wheatland shot on Saturday in Rawlins. Teammates Eric Martinez (far left), JC Ice (middle right) and Mitchell Allard (far right) watch the ball.
The Rawlins High School boys basketball team was on a tear against 3A conference opponents on Friday and Saturday. The Outlaws picked up two big wins against the Burns Broncs and Wheatland to cap off a perfect weekend of quadrant play.
On Friday night, the team traveled to Burns to take on the Broncs in their home gym. It was hardly a contest, with the Outlaws winning handedly 72-37. Mitchell Allard was the leading scorer with 21 points, followed by Colton Ice with 13 and Lorenzo Johanson with 11.
