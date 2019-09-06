RAWLINS – Outlaws varsity swimming seems to crave bronze.
At least, on Thursday, the girls successfully nabbed four top three finishes in various events to conclude this year’s Rawlins Triple Dual, which hosted incoming foes Rock Springs and Cheyenne South.
To end the 200-yard medley relay, Rawlins’ Devon Martinez, Jordan Kelley, Lillian Laird and Martha Javalera teamed up to take third at 2:33.39. Rock Springs would take first in the event, at 2:05.80.
Rawlins’ 200-yard free relay team, meanwhile, collected bronze at 2:10.97. This relay squad was comprised of Alyssa Arnold, Bailey Steele, Javalera and Amarion Walker.
Rock Springs again would go on to win, gaining a time of 1:54.33 to conclude the 200-yard relay.
To piggy back their efforts, however, Rawlins’ 400-yard free relay – Walker, Martinez, Arnold and Laird – claimed another third-place finish via 4:54.68. This time, however, South would take the cake, gaining a 4:18.39.
For individual events, it was Martinez who took third in the 100-yard back event, collecting a 1:18.46. Meanwhile, Arnold was right behind Martinez, taking fourth at 1:20.87.
Skylar Messick of Rock Springs took first in the event at 1:11.42.
Full results
Triple Dual
200-yard medley
3rd: Martinez, Kelley, Laird, Javalera took third, 2:33.39
400-yard free relay
3rd: Walker, Martinez, Arnold, Laird, 4:54.68
200-yard free relay
3rd: Arnold, Steele, Javalera, Walker, 2:10.97
200-yard free
6th: Arnold, 2:36.68
9th: Katelyn Frakes, 3:08.6
200-yard IM
7th: Laird, 3:11.04
50-yard free
13th: Javalera, 35.59
15th: Dyanie Matos, 36.09
25th: Madison Turney, 55.78
1-meter dive
4th: Kelley, 132.45
100-yard fly
4th: Laird, 1:28.12
100-yard free
5th: Martinez, 1:09.67
10th: Cheyenne Russel, 1:17.37
13th: Javalera, 1:23.97
14th: Matos, 1:25.36
500-yard free
Walker, 6:49.44
100-yard back
3rd: Martinez, 1:18.46
4th: Arnold, 1:20.87
7th: Frakes, 1:38.69
9th: Turney, 2:16.32
100-yard breast
6th: Kelley, 1:45.51
7th: Steele, 1:47.96
Rawlins Pentathlon Aug. 31
50-yard fly JV
5th: Martinez, 38.32
100-yard fly VR
35th: Laird, 1:32.37
50-yard back JV
3rd: Martinez, 35.95
14th: Matos, 46.66
21st: Turney, 1:06.48
100-yard back VR
33rd: Arnold, 1:20.88
38th: Walker, 1:22.46
52nd: Steele, 1:28.51
54th: Laird, 1:29.64
69th: Frakes, 1:40.09
100-yard free JV
5th: Martinez, 1:12.12
14th: Javalera, 1:22.89
17th: Matos, 1:28.50
20th: Dalyn Shellenberger, 1:57.51
21st: Turney, 2:03.90
50-yard free VR
34th: Walker, 30.41
41st: Arnold, 30.90
61st: Laird, 35.30
63rd: Steele, 35.73
66th: Frakes, 35.91
50-yard breast JV
12th: Javalera, 56.41
16th: Shellenberger, 1:53.46
100-yard breast VR
40th: Arnold, 1:38.12
55th: Steele, 1:50.14
60th: Laird, 1:54.81
61st: Frakes, 1:54.82
50-yard free JV
4th: Martinez, 31.68
12th: Javalera, 36.29
22nd: Shellenberger, 50.62
100-yard free VR
31st: Walker, 1:08.25
46th: Arnold, 1:11.76
56th: Laird, 1:18.15
63rd: Frakes, 1:23.98
67th: Steele, 1:25.56
1-meter dive
3rd: Kelley, 257.70
Rawlins Pre-Invite Aug. 30
200-yard medley relay
7th: Martinez, Kelley, Laird, Frakes, 2:33.69
200-yard freestyle
19th: Frakes, 3:06.53
200-yard IM
11th: Laird, 3:15.42
12th: Steele, 3:33.05
50-yard freestyle
4th: Walker, 29.34
19th: Javalera, 35.35
23rd: Shellenberger, 46.21
1-meter dive
2nd: Kelley, 133.25
100-yard butterfly
5th: Laird, 1:32.53
6th: Steele, 2:00.91
100-yard freestyle
5th: Walker, 1:06.38
11th: Martinez, 1:09.41
22nd: Matos, 1:26.95
23rd: Turney, 2:09.27
200-yard freestyle relay
6th: Arnold, Laird, Kelley, Walker, 2:10.42
100-yard backstroke
9th: Martinez, 1:21.18
13th: Frakes, 1:36.90
16th: Javalera, 1:45.18
100-yard breaststroke
12th: Steele, 1:46.14
400-yard freestyle relay
5th: Walker, Martinez, Arnold, Frakes, 4:52.40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.