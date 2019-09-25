CODY – Heading into their fourth game of the season, the Outlaws were flying high on a three-game win streak. But, facing a top tier 3A West school in Cody on Friday, the undefeated streak came to close.
After a high-scoring first quarter, the Outlaws, now 3-1, lost 47-20 against the home team Broncs.
Although Rawlins put up 13 points in the opening quarter, Cody’s 34 points proved too much to handle.
Following a scoreless second quarter, the Broncs would come back and score 13 points on the Outlaws between the third and fourth quarters.
The Outlaws, meanwhile, managed to add seven points in the fourth; however, it was too little, too late.
Stats unavailable upon deadline.
Next up, Rawlins hosts their first conference game of the season against the 3-1 Douglas Bearcats at 7 p.m. on Friday.
