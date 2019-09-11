RAWLINS – Rawlins senior Kaylyn Hunter is good at golf.
Over the weekend, Hunter outshot the majority of her esteemed male teammates, as she concluded the 2019 Outlaw Invite tying for a respectable 13th place. Her 209-point gross total eclipsed 21 other competitors in the girls pool of 34.
Hunter ended the first round with a 106, before shed knocked off three strokes to conclude her final round with a 103.
Central’s Katie Cobb ended with gold, gaining a cumulative 176. Her first round of 92 dropped to an 84 the next day. Central would also win the girls’ team title with a 530 gross total.
The boys, meanwhile, saw a tad less success overall; however, that’s not to say there weren’t a few good shots.
With more than 71 competitors in the boys’ pool, Rawlins boys also garnered a top 25-finisher from this past weekend.
Junior Ryan Flack ended 25th, scoring a gross, two-round total of 184.
On day one, Flack cupped a 90, before ending day two with a 94.
Tying for 51st place, Skyler Langenderfer totaled a 215 after two rounds. He’d shoot a 110 the first day, 105 the second.
Meanwhile, sophomore teammates Logan Maes and Logan Wells found themselves hitting a bit more from the rough in both rounds, tying for 63rd place with a gross, two-round total of 244.
Maes, who ended Friday with a workable 113, would add 18 strokes the next day, garnering a 131.
In almost opposite fashion, Wells would end the opening round with a 126, decently dropping eight strokes in the final round to end it with a 118.
Rawlins freshman Damien Olivas ended 67th, shooting a 127 and 122 respectively for a gross total of 249.
The final individual winner was Central junior Caden Jackson, who ended the invite with a 143 gross total. He’d shoot 71 in the first round, 72 in the final. Central would ultimately win the boys’ team title, with a 657-gross-point total.
Rawlins ended 10th out of 11 teams, gaining an 878. They shot 439 in each round.
