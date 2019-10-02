Rawlins loses match in Casper
CASPER — In surprising fashion, Rawlins volleyball actually lost a big game to Star Valley to make a run at the invite title.
After beating on Friday Cheyenne south 2-0 (25-14, 25-10) and Sheridan 2-0 (25-19, 25-10), the Outlaws suffered a 2-1 loss to Star Valley (25-23, 23-25, 15-13) to end their hopes at a championship.
The Outlaws would close out the invite with a 2-0 consolation victory over Campbell County (25-22, 29-27).
Up next, Rawlins faces Worland away on Friday night.
Outlaw tennis season over
GILLETTE — The Outlaws’ tennis season is over, and all competitors were unable to make it past the first round.
For the girls, Darby Thayer and Bailee Thompson were knocked of the first rounds of No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively.
Savannah and Alexis Townsend were knocked out of No. 1 doubles, while Sharayah Thomas-Lusch and Sierra Skinner were knocked out of No. 2 doubles.
Carla Lucero and Buena Clark were knocked out of the first round of No. 3 doubles.
For the boys, Sebastian Maes got knocked out of round 1 of No. 1 singles, while Chad Hansen was eliminated from round one in No. 2 singles.
Toran Flores and Chase Holcomb were eliminated in the first round from No. 1 doubles, while Tanner Woolley and J.C. Ice got knocked out of contention in No. 2 doubles.
James Laird and Spencer Searle were knocked out of No. 3 doubles.
