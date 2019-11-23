BOISE, Id. – Yes, we know. Rawlins junior Sydney Thorvaldson once again defied the law of physics and showed just how insanely fast she truly is.
Last Saturday, she broke the 17-minute mark at the Nike Cross Regional in Boise, Idaho. Her 16 minutes, 50.6 seconds, in fact, shattered the 17:13.5 regional record, as she went on to a meet title.
Check out next Wednesday’s edition of the Rawlins Times, as contributing sports reporter Mollie Lee showcases her time spent with Thorvaldson during one of her rigorous work-out routines.
