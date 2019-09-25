Golf ends on decent note
To end the 2019 Wyoming State 3A golf Tourney on Friday in Afton, Outlaws senior Kaylyn Hunter outdid the rest of the bunch.
Shooting an overall 195 in two rounds, Hunter nabbed an impressive 10th-place finish out of 37 competitors. She’d shoot a 101 the first round and a 94 the second.
Lander Valley senior Rachel Stoinski won the individual 3A title for the girls, shooting an overall 152. Her first round ended with a 75 and the second 77.
For Outlaws boys, junior Ryan Flack led the charge.
Flack collected a respectable 33rd-place finish in a pool of 66 shooters, recording an overall 185. He’d end round one with an 88 and round two with 97.
Coming in 59th was junior Kyle Lagenderfer, shooting an overall 228. He shot a 115 the first round and 113 the next.
Not far behind, freshman Damien Olivas took 63rd, notching an overall 261. He’d shoot a 132 the first round and 129 the second.
Sophomore teammate Logan Maes tied for 65th, shooting an overall 275. His first round ended at a 131 and his second 144.
Lander Valley sophomore Jaren Calkins won the individual 3A title by scoring an overall 138. He’d end his first round with a 71 and second 67.
Outlaws boys as a team finished 13th, at a 949.
Lander won the state 3A title at a 601.
Outlaws volleyball wins two straight
Rawlins varsity volleyball continues to dominate.
On Thursday, the Outlaws traveled to Burns to nab a 3-0 win.
The Outlaws won 25-19, 25-18, 25-14.
The following day, Rawlins traveled to Wheatland, where they added another 3-0 win to the books.
This time they won 25-15, 25-9, 25-21.
Stats unavailable upon deadline.
Next up, the 17-3 Outlaws host Sheridan on Saturday. Time not reported.
