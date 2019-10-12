Outlaws best Buffalo
BUFFALO – Continuing to their dominant run to the postseason, Outlaws volleyball picked up their third consecutive win on Thursday night, as they traveled to Buffalo and swept the Bison 3-0.
Rawlins took each set in comfortable fashion, winning 25-14, 25-15, 25-12.
The Outlaws were 26-5 as of yesterday.
Today, they host a 15-11-12 Douglas team at 2 p.m. at the High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.