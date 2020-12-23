The Rawlins High School wrestling team was busy on Friday and Saturday. On Friday morning, the team hit the road to Cheyenne to face off against South, Central and East high schools. Following that, the Outlaws headed home to prepare for their home opener on Saturday.

In what was dubbed the “Cheyenne Swing” on Friday, visiting schools traveled to Cheyenne and dueled each of the three Cheyenne schools. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no more than two teams could be in a gym at a time. That in mind, the Outlaws started their day at Cheyenne South to face the Bison. Then they moved on to Cheyenne Central to duel the Indians. The Outlaws finished their day against the Thunderbirds at Cheyenne East.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.