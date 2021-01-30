Rawlins High School freshman Zachary Covolo makes quick work of his opponent from Riverton on Friday in Lander. Covolo, who wrestles 113 for the Outlaws, is currently ranked 3rd in 3A at his weight class and has just one loss on the season.
Blayne Coleman, a junior at Rawlins High School, looks for points from the top position against Powell’s Logan Werner on Friday in Lander. Coleman is ranked 4th in the 120 pound weight class and is currently undefeated.
The Rawlins High School wrestling team made the trip to Lander on Friday, Jan. 22, to face off against a handful of 3A schools. The Lander Valley High School Tigers play host each year to every 3A school in the state, for a preview of what the 3A state tournament might look like. Because of COVID-19 protocols this season, the tournament was limited to just three duals per team, per day and most schools competed on either Friday or Saturday.
The Outlaws struggled to find their footing against their first two foes. They started the day against the host Tigers and lost a close 39-33 dual. The Outlaws were able to win six out of the 14 bouts, which wasn’t enough to best the host school. The front end of the Outlaws lineup racked up most of the team points. At 106, freshman Adrian Trujillo battled for a hard fought 7-2 victory against Coaltyn Laird.
