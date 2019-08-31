LARAMIE – The Rawlins High School Cheer team went to UCA cheer camp at the University of Wyoming July 29 through Aug. 1.
They were awarded first-place trophies for the “Most Improved Squad at Camp,” “Game Day Cheer” and “Game Day Overall.”
RHS cheer was also awarded second place for “Rally Competition.”
As a bonus, Outlaws cheer took home the “Spirit Stick.”
