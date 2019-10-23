DOUGLAS – It seems like the rest of Outlaws cross country has taken a page out of junior phenom Sydney Thorvaldson’s book.
To conclude the 3A East Conference meet on Friday in Douglas, Rawlins’ girls nabbed an impressive second-place finish as a team, beating out five other teams in the pool. And although Thorvaldson, a nationally-acclaimed runner who broke the 17-minute plane down in Colorado earlier this season, took an individual first place at 17:07.71, it was her teammates’ who finished with some great times.
Taking fifth place overall in the pool of 46 runners was Outlaws’ Harris Tanner. She broke 20 minutes as she garnered a 19:56.45. Not far behind was teammate Mylee Tanner, who nabbed 14th place with a time of 21:16.48.
Meanwhile, Outlaws’ Ryann Smith took 15th, at 21:17.23, while teammate Rebekah Hinman managed 17th place, at 21:45.82. Finally, Keona Herrera took 32nd place, at 23:45.23.
To collect their second-place team finish, the Outlaws totaled a time of 1:41:23.69, which churned a 20:16.74 average. Buffalo won first as a team at a 1:43:32.63 total, 20:42.52 average times.
For the boys, it was Rawlins’ Caleb Johansson who led the Outlaws.
In a pool of 50 runners, Johansson nabbed a fifth-place overall individual finish, at 17:56.06. Douglas runner Cameryn Spence won gold, at 17:22.19.
Next in line for the Outlaws, Lorenzo Johanson took 15th, at 18:32.39, while Kyle Monson nabbed 16th place, at 18:39.12.
Jarron Mascarenas, meanwhile, would take 26th for the Outlaws, at 19:12.48, while teammate Cody Hinman took 35th, at 19:35.10.
Finally, Austin Petty nailed down 36th place, at 19:40.12.
Rawlins’ boys placed third overall as a team, locking in a 1:323:39.71 total, 18:43.95 average times. Worland took first as a team, at 1:30:11.16 total, 18:02.24 average times.
Up next, Rawlins gets set to compete at the 3A State Championship Meet on Saturday in Afton.
