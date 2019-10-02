SARATOGA – Give you one good guess as to which Rawlins junior phenom led the pack.
Give up?
To conclude Friday’s Shana Ward Cross County invite in Saratoga, Outlaws junior Sydney Thorvaldson took 1st place in the pool with 31 runners, gaining a 17:07.52.
With her help, Rawlins girls won their second consecutive invite, as they took their home invite two weeks ago.
Aside from Thorvaldson, teammate Tanner Harris took 5th at 20:49.55, while Outlaw Rebekah Hinman gained 15th with a 23:01.58.
Also, coming in 29th for Rawlins girls was Keona Herrera, gaining a 25:48.77. Saratoga’s Amber Stubbs took 21st with 24:03.36, while Kaitlyn Campbell took 27th at 25:48.77.
On the boys’ side, two freshmen Saratoga studs by the names of Grady and Grant Bartlett continued to make some noise for the Panthers.
Having dominated all season despite their youth, Grant took 2nd place overall in a pool of 38 runners, gaining a time of 17:24.77. Grady, meanwhile nabbed fifth place at 17:45.45.
Saratoga’s Jarom Herring took 8th at 18:16.45, while Joey Gonzales nabbed 36th at 21:27.33.
Leading the charge for the Outlaws, Caleb Johansson took 6th at 17:50.58. Not far behind, teammate Nathan Schweisberger took 13th at 18:39.52.
Taking 17th was Lorenzo Johanson at 19:12.67, while teammate Jarron Mascarenas ended 18th with 19:14.61.
Meanwhile Outlaws’ Austin Petty took 31st at 19:56.74; Cody Hinman 32nd at 20:15.27; and Joe Fox 35th at 21:27.33.
Rawlins as a team took 3rd at 1:34:54.12, while Mountain View High School took first at 1:29:57.30.
Up next for Rawlins and Saratoga, they have the Wheatland Invite on Friday.
