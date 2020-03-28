CASPER – Just before the community was shaken by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing disturbances to everyday life, the Rawlins High School cheer team competed at the WHSAA State Cheer Competition in Casper on March 11.
The team’s performances were overshadowed by the cancellation of state basketball just one day later, followed by the closure of all Carbon County Schools.
Now, the threat of a statewide shelter in place order from Governor Mark Gordon.
The team traveled to the Casper Events Center to compete in the “all-girl stunt” and “game day” competitions. Even though the team finished outside of placing in each of the competitions, head coach Krista Young was pleased with the effort each member of the team exhibited during the competition.
“I thought our team competed really well,” Young said. “We started our day at about 8:30 in the morning and worked on things like spacing, marking, stretching and tumbling before we actually competed the afternoon of the event.”
“We had some deductions in both routines and those just started to add up,” she added. “Without those deductions, we were on track to place. Overall, though, I am very proud of everyone. They are fun to watch, they conquered a lot of new things this season. What more could I ask for?”
In the all-girl stunt routine, the Outlaws had 17 girls on the floor to compete. The maximum allowed is 22. This particular competition consists of a dance, jumps, tumbling and a cheer. The score is an aggregation of those elements, with the highest score possible being 100. The Outlaws’ routine earned them a 58.600 and fifth-place finish.
Game day cheer is different. Again, the highest possible score is 100 points, but the elements of the routine include crowd appeal, motion technique and use of signs, flags and mascots. Deductions happen for things like fallen stunts or precision of tumbling. The Outlaws scored 72.900 for a 10th-place finish in the competition. Just a couple weeks prior to the state competition, senior team leader Jessica Bixler suffered a season-ending knee injury. Her injury left her sidelined and meant the team had to scramble to make adjustments in order to be ready for state.
Despite not being able to compete, Bixler was still able to impact the team.
“Losing Jessica was hard. We obviously wanted her on the floor competing and we had to change a lot of things within our routines,” said Young. “But she came to state, she gave speeches, fired the team up and we loved having her.”
Following the state competition, the Outlaws had four team members named all-state: Maddie Greenberg, Nannette Siedell, Blane Mathill and Skylaar Young. Karla Magallanes was named all-conference.
On the surface, it appears the cheer team just missed out on any direct impacts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, but Young and her team have felt many of the same frustrations as basketball and RHS spring sports. To start, they didn’t get an opportunity to cheer at the state basketball tournament, which is typically their “last hoorah” each season, one that is particularly important for seniors as it marks the last chance they will get to cheer on an Outlaws sports team.
Additionally, the end of season banquet is on hold and will likely be canceled. Young has also been forced to postpone tryouts indefinitely, something she would already be ramping up for if not for the closures of the schools. The team would also be planning on camp and fundraising, two things that are also shuttered until further notice.
With the uncertainties that have resulted from the recent school closures, Young and her team are at a standstill. They will follow the recommendations and precautions outlined by local and state government and are hoping to be able to pick up with tryouts, fundraising and camp within the next couple of months.
In the meantime, Young will enjoy some downtime while social distancing with her family and will explore options for conducting tryouts if closures aren’t lifted before the end of the school year. The Outlaws cheer team will lose seven seniors to graduation and will hope to make up for those absences with participation from incoming freshmen. For now, the team will join the rest of the country in waiting to see what will come next but can be proud of a strong finish to the 2020 competition season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.