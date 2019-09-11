CASPER – Rawlins and Saratoga cross country both competed at the Beartrap Invite on Aug. 30 at Kelly Walsh in Casper, with both teams seeing some quality finishes.
For Outlaws girls, they ended as a team fifth overall among nine teams, averaging a 22:41, with a total 152:28.04.
Natrona County High School took first as a team, with a 22:01.42 average, along with a 1:50:07.06. total.
Meanwhile, Rawlins boys ended ninth as a team, with a 20:30.53 average, along with a1:42:32.64 total time.
Out of the pool of 11 teams, Sheridan took first, with an 18:28.59 average, along with a 1:32:22.92 total time.
Meanwhile, between Rawlins and Saratoga, they produced three top-10 finishers.
Individual results:
Saratoga
Boys
8th: Grant Bartlett, freshman, 18:27.55
9th: Grady Bartlett, freshman, 18:35.35
24th: Jarom Herring, senior, 19:25.77
Rawlins
Girls
1st. Thorvaldson, junior, 18:09.48
16th: Tanner Harris, freshman, 22:38.87
23rd: Ryann Smith, freshman, 23:24.17
25th: Mylee Tanner, junior, 23:31.91
52nd: Rebekah Hinman, junior 25:43.61
56th: Keona Herrera, sophomore, 26:30.28
Boys
15th: Caleb Johansson, junior, 19:01.18
31st: Nathan Schweisberger, junior, 19:42.90
42nd: Kyle Monson, senior, 20:13.70
61st: Jarron Mascarenas, sophomore, 21:44.88
62nd: Joe Fox, junior, 21:49.98
64th: Eric Miller, senior, 22:9.85
