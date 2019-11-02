RAWLINS – No other feeling like capturing a season best, especially when you make finals.
Last Friday, Rawlins’ 400-meter relay team did just that during the 3A East Conference Championship held at home. Ending in third place, the Outlaws had a good showing the event, while simultaneously churning their best time of the season.
Gaining a 4:23.73, what’s common to see the likes Alyssa Arnold and Emily Porter at the helm, Friday’s relay shaved off 14 seconds from their former best time, said coach T.J. Johnson.
“Four hundred relay was a huge relay for us,” Johnson said.
Another triumph came by way of Outlaws senior Jordan Kelley, who’s proven all season to be a force to be reckoned with on the board. She’d go on to take second in the 1-meter dive at 303.25 points, which fell more than 15 points shy to Douglas’ Lauren Pooley.
“Getting second in diving was huge,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that, going into the final stretch of the season, Kelley is “ranked fifth in the state” for 3A divers.
Meanwhile, Johnson noted that Porter ended up with a state-qualifying finish in the 200-yard freestyle event. Gaining a 2:27.34, Porter took 9th place in the event.
As a team, Rawlins took fifth place with 133 points, while Buffalo took gold with 333 points.
“Obviously, we were hoping to get better than fifth,” Johnson said. “But I was proud of the way the girls competed and how we’ve improved even over the last few years.”
“It’s been awhile since we had swim in finals,” Johnson added.
Now, Rawlins, who competed yesterday in the Laramie Last Chance, gets set for the state meet next weekend in Gillette.
Full results
200-yard medley relay
5th: Rawlins, 2:20.83 (swimmers unreported)
200-yard freestyle
8th: Arnold, 2:23.41
9th: Porter, 2:27.34
200-yard IM
10th: Lillian Laird, 2:55.36
12th: Bailey Steele, 3:04.29
50-yard IM
7th: Devon Martinez, 28.98
10th: Elena Chavez, 30.77
12th: Martha Javalera, 33.56
1-meter dive
2nd: Kelley, 303.25
100-yard butterfly
9th: Laird, 1:17.52
100-yard freestyle
7th: Arnold, 1:03.67
11th: Chavez, 1:11.64
12th: Cheyenne Russell, 1:11.78
500-yard freestyle
7th: Porter, 6:31.78
200-yard freestyle relay
5th: Rawlins, 1:56.72 (swimmers unreported)
100-yard backstroke
6th: Martinez, 1:10.94
12th: Katelyn Frakes, 1:23.09
100-yard breaststroke
12th: Steele, 1:37.25
400-yard freestyle relay
3rd: Rawlins, 4:23.73 (swimmers unreported)
