DOUGLAS – Ralwins girls swimming has had their work cut out for them ever since the beginning of the season. They had a lot of time to cut for their events.
Now, as we come toward the end of the season, Rawlins’ hard work has paid off.
At the Douglas Invite on Oct. 5, for instance, it really showed, as the Outlaws nabbed a third-place overall team finish. They beat out teams like Douglas and Newcastle, while Buffalo took first and Natrona County took second.
In the process, Rawlins garnered six top five and two top three finishes.
Diver Kelley Jordan took second place overall in the 1-meter dive, in a pool of seven competitors. Meanwhile, Rawlins’ 400-meter freestyle relay in Alyssa Arnold, Devon Martinez, Emily Porter and Lillian Laird finished in an impressive third-place finish.
Full results:
200-meter medley relay
5th: Martinez, Kelley, Laird, Arnold, 2:42.36
200-meter freestyle
5th: Porter, 2:56.71
7th: Martinez, 3:03.78
11th: Steele, 3:15.40
12th: Cheyenne Russell, 3:15.61
13th: Katelyn Frakes, 3:19.36
50-meter freestyle
5th: Arnold, 33.32
11th: Elena Chavez, 37.26
14th: Dyanie Matos, 39.12
21st: Dalynn Shellenberger, 50.55
1-meter dive
2nd: Kelley, 161.10
100-meter butterfly
6th: Laird, 1:38.22
100-meter freestyle
6th: Porter, 1:15.25
10th: Russell, 1:24.25
14th: Matos, 1:28.28
22nd: Shellenberger, 1:49.50
400-meter freestyle
4th: Arnold, 6:00.18
200-meter freestyle relay
4th: Porter, Steele, Russell, Chavez, 2:27.06
7th: Matos, Frakes, Shellenberger, Kelley, 2:53.13
100-meter backstroke
5th: Laird, 1:32.98
8th: Frakes, 1:44.80
10th: Madison Turney, 2:29.13
100-meter breaststroke
6th: Kelley, 1:55.09
8th: Steele, 1:56.71
400-meter freestyle relay
3rd: Arnold, Martinez, Porter, Laird, 5:14.94
5th: Russell, Matos, Chavez, Steele, 5:48.17
