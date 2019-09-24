CHEYENNE – Outlaws senior Chad Hansen was Rawlins’ only hope to try and make a go at a regional championship.
During the weekend’s South Regional tourney at Cheyenne Central, Hansen ended the opening round of No. 2 singles by dominating South sophomore Fletcher Mothershed 6-1 and 6-0 to make it the semis.
Hansen, however, would fall to Central senior Ryan Stampfli 6-1, 6-0, which knocked Hansen down to the consolation bracket, where he eventually lost a semifinal match against Laramie senior Ian Meyer, 6-3, 6-2.
For No. 1 singles, senior Sebastian Maes would lose his opening round before winning a consolation round quarterfinal against Torrington senior Brian Fenn, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Maes would then lose his semifinal consolation match to Green River junior Caeden Grubb, 6-0, 6-3.
Rawlins senior Tanner Woolley and sophomore J.C. Ice lost both matches in No. 2 doubles, while freshmen James Laird and Spencer Searle fell in two consecutive matches in No. 3 doubles.
Seniors Toran Flores and Chase Holcomb lost two straight in No. 1 doubles.
For the girls, No. 1 and 2 doubles teams did see some minor success in the consolation bracket.
The Townsend sisters – sophomore Alexis, junior Savannah – did lose the opening round 6-0, 6-0 of No. 1 doubles to Torrington senior Jacee Shields and sophomore Tyne Stokes. They did, however, come back to beat South junior Kiah Sparks and sophomore Elina Schmiedel 6-2, 6-0 in a consolation quarterfinal.
To end the semifinal, the Townsends lost 6-3, 6-3 to Laramie junior Kylee Cox and sophomore Lina Woelk.
Meanwhile, for No. 2 girls’ doubles, Rawlins senior Sierra Skinner and sophomore Sharayah Thomas-Lusch lost the opening round only to come back and beat Rock Springs juniors Abbie Erramouspe and Haylie Nandrup 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the consolation quarterfinal.
Skinner and Sharayah would then lose their semifinal consolation matchup.
For No. 3 doubles, senior Carla Lucero and freshman Buena Clark lost two consecutive matches to get knocked out.
The Outlaws also saw some minor success in No. 2 singles.
Senior Bailee Guerrero lost her opening round to Central junior Kaitlyn Smedley, who eventually won the regional championship, 6-0, 6-0 before coming back and winning a consolation quarterfinal.
In dramatic fashion, Guerrero bested Torrington sophomore Trisha Cates 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 before going on to lose the semifinal.
Outlaws senior Darby Thayer lost two straight to get eliminated from the tourney.
As a team, Outlaws boys took seventh place at a score of seven, while Central took first place with a score of 63.
As a team, Outlaws girls took seventh with a score of nine, while Central taking first with a sore of 65.
