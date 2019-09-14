RAWLINS – After taking two out of three matches in last weekend’s Border Wars Tournament in Utah, Rawlins volleyball hosted 4A Laramie on Tuesday, which turned into a 3-0 shutout for the Outlaws.
Although Rawlins is set today to conclude the second day of their home invite, the win against Laramie means the Outlaws have won the past three out of four games before the weekend.
On Tuesday, the Outlaws again proved that, if you’re able to get it passed net defenders Jordan Jerome and McKenzie Earl, make sure you keep the ball as a keepsake.
To conclude all three sets, Laramie couldn’t break the 16-point mark, as the Outlaws bested them 25-15, 25-16, 25-15.
In set one, the Earl-Jerome wall completely shut down a Plainsmen kill attempt to go up 8-2. By the time the Outlaws went up 12-5, Laramie coach Rebecca Stewart was forced to call timeout.
Although Laramie found some subsequent light on offense, an Earl spike and later a fortuitous ball hit by junior Brooke Palmer, which rattled between the defenders, would give the Outlaws the set win.
Set two was similar to one; however, Laramie was able to pull within four points, 15-19. But the Outlaws would regroup, allowing just one more Plainsmen point on the board before the set ended.
“They picked it up pretty quick,” said coach Aubrey Griffiths. “And they finished awesome. They played amazing and put on a pretty good show.”
And in Earl fashion, she’d end set three with two consecutive kills before Jerome put the nail in the coffin with a kill of her own.
“(Earl’s) just a go-getter,” said Griffiths. “She gets the job done really well.”
After this weekend, the Outlaws host Burns on Friday for a matchup against the Broncs.
