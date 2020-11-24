SHERIDAN (WNE) — The February 2021 edition of the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.
After much deliberation with representatives from Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan, and with regards to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and across the region, as well as the current Sheridan County Public Health orders, event organizers have decided to cancel what would have been the third annual event out of concern for public health and safety.
For the last several months, it has been organizers' intention to move forward, knowing how much revenue the Winter Rodeo helps to generate for local businesses.
"When I stand back and fully consider it, the truth is that that same revenue will be there in 2022," Shawn Parker said in a press release. "And there is simply no way to effectively social distance or keep safe the more than 10,000 people who have come out for the event each of the first two years. Causing a mass- infection event, and then forcing the closure of dozens of downtown businesses, would be absolutely devastating to our local economy and health care systems, and completely irresponsible. Regrettably, we are canceling 2021’s winter rodeo, and looking forward to bringing this event back to the community in 2022.”
