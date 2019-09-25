RAWLINS – They’re only freshmen, yet they run like they’re training for the Summer Olympics.
Grant and Grady Bartlett finished the Rawlins Cross Country Invite on Friday in the top two slots, beating out an assorted pool of 27 lower and upperclassmen from some of the biggest Wyoming high schools.
Grant Bartlett finished first at 17:28.73, while brother Grady wasn’t far behind at a 17:43.97.
The rest of the Saratoga boys fared toward the back of the pack.
Senior Joey Gonzales finished 22nd with a 20:09.96, while freshman Brayden Barkhurst took 24th at 20:17.64.
Freshmen teammates Calvin Condict and Kelton Johnson took 28th and 29th at 20:50.60 and 21:11.61 respectively.
Meanwhile, Rawlins girls as a team went on to win the Rawlins Invite.
At a total time of 1:49:51, they beat Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne South. The Outlaws averaged 21:58.12.
At the helm was Rawlins junior phenom Sydney Thorvaldson, who smoked the second-place finisher in the pool of 21 runners by almost four minutes.
Thorvaldson was able to snag first at a 17:48.75.
Freshman teammate Harris Tanner, meanwhile, took a respectable third-place finish with a 21:35.06.
Taking sixth for Rawlins girls was junior Mylee Tanner, who ended at 22:50.57.
At the middle of the pack, Rawlins junior Rebekah Hinman took ninth at 22:58.52, while sophomore teammate Keona Herrera nabbed 16th at 24:37.66.
For Rawlins boys, junior Caleb Johansson took fourth place at 18:03.29.
Taking 13th was Nathan Schweisberger, who ended the race at 19:01.83.
Meanwhile, senior teammate Kyle Monson nabbed 16th at 19:21.85, while sophomore Lorenzo Johanson took 17th at 19:34.52.
Rawlins sophomores Jarron Mascarenas and Austin Petty took 21st and 23rd at 20:02.83 and 20:15.21 respectively.
Junior teammate Joe Fox finished the race taking 25th at 20:31.82.
Rawlins boys as a team claimed third place at a total time of 1:36:05, with 19:12.87 average.
Saratoga boys took fourth at a total time of 1:36:31, with a 19:18.18 average.
