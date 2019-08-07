RAWLINS – Real Madrid de Futbol bears a longstanding tradition of being a world-renowned all-star factory.
The professional Spanish soccer club once paid $80 million to acquire Cristiano Renaldo, arguably the world’s best soccer player, from Manchester United.
Some years back, Zinedine Zidane, France’s former golden child of the pitch, led Real Madrid to a 2002 UEFA Champions League title.
Then factor in everything else, like overall team wins and goals per game, and… you know what? Let’s just say these guys are the Yankees of international soccer.
That’ll save some time.
The big thing here is that the tiny blip of Rawlins, Wyoming has now wedged itself into the same category of the European elite.
Hunter Halderson, a 10-year-old Rawlins soccer player, was recently invited by the Real Madrid Foundation to make the 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic Ocean to participate in a weeklong camp in “Los Bloncos” territory.
Following a Real Madrid-sanctioned camp held early last month in Miami, Halderson was among the very few participants selected to the exclusive camp.
The Rawlins Times asked Halderson his thoughts on accomplishing the rare feat.
“Like, all my life,” he said, “my goals are accomplished.”
According to the invitation, Halderson’s selection was based on the merits of how well he performed throughout the week.
“Your child’s effort and talent were seen by the coaches and you are invited to participate in the 2019 Real Madrid Clinics in Madrid!” the invitation reads. “This exclusive event is the ultimate training opportunity for Real Madrid fans. Players from all over the county will come together in Madrid to train at the official training facilities of Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid, Valdebebas in November.”
Halderson said his time spent in South Beach, Miami exposed him to different dynamics of the game, including new cultures. He’d learn, in fact, how Cuban/American strikers communicate on the field.
And as a defenseman who last year helped Rawlins’ U-12 coed team win state in Casper, Halderson was also able to refine his skills.
“We worked on passing and kind of like being a team, so we can play together in scrimmages,” Halderson said. “Ball control… not being scared to use your non-dominant foot.”
In addition to having the rare opportunity of working with Real Madrid coaches and exceptional youth players from around the U.S., the 10-year-old Rawlins player will be treated to meet and greets with Madrid personnel.
Meanwhile, he’ll get to explore and experience all that Madrid has to offer.
All this, said Chris Halderson, Hunter’s father, poses as a valuable learning lesson. Not just for Hunter, but as well as Hayden, Hunter’s seven-year-old little brother.
“It’s very remarkable because both kids play soccer and they’re both super hardworking,” Chris said. “But it’s shown them how hard work and dedication can achieve goals.”
But there’s a little more to it than meets the eye.
Rawlins’ soccer community has been increasing by the year. From the younger levels to varsity – which saw both boys and girls have state tourney berths this year – the program has become more palpable.
So with Halderson’s selection, he hopes to add to fuel to the fire.
“It might make us bigger,” he said. “Because after they see one of our players go to Spain, we might get some more payers so we can make some more teams.”
Halderson’s father agreed.
“I hope it does,” he said. “And I hope it benefits our little soccer club a lot. Soccer is really growing in the last three, four years. Hopefully, it continues to grow.”
Chris added, “(The players) are getting more than just kicking a ball.”
Hunter Halderson still has a ways to go before he can take the trip to Spain. Not a pretty penny, Halderson has been fundraising to defray to large costs attached with international travel.
Chris Halderson said his son has been selling candy, and they plan to do a breakfast burrito feed some time in the near future.
According the Stephanie Halderson, Hunter’s mother, a sizable donation was made by Ryta Sonderfard from the local Sondergard Trust… “to encourage young people in the pursuit of their dreams.”
As to Hunter’s dream?
“I want to get a scholarship and get my name out there,” he said.
If all goes well, Hunter said wants to play for either FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, his favorite team.
