Courtesy photo

RAWLINS – The Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Foundation held the 1st Annual Foundation Fun Scramble on August 23rd at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course. 21 teams from across Carbon County joined together to participate in the fundraising event with the goal of raising money to go towards the purchase of a new ambulance.

In addition to the tournament, players had the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 Ball Drop with the help of the Rawlins Fire Department, Mulligan Purchases, Silent Auction and various proxy events throughout the day.

Events started at 11 a.m. with registration, lunch and welcome speech accompanied by Classic Air Medical circling the club house and landing on the greens. The day concluded with dinner, silent auction and announcement of the winning teams and prizes.

In total, $21,183.00 was raised. The Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Foundation is committed to providing financial assistance to MHCC for equipment and facility improvements that will benefit MHCC and the residents of Carbon County. To learn more about the MHCC Foundation or to donate, contact the Marketing Department at 307-324-8314.

Men’s Division

1st Place Team Greene Score 58

Rick Greene

John Hornbeck

Steve Baldwn

Devon Palmer

2nd Place Team Greene Score 63

Bill Minion

Conner Harris

Braden Baer

Evan Villaneva

3rd Place Team Waldrip Score 64

Wade Waldrip

Steve Skordis

Gary Woodward

Dave Woodward

Mixed Division

1st Place Team Edwards Score 57

Keisha Edwards

David Whitzel

Denver Allard

Robert Davis

2nd Pace Team Campbell Score 65

Don Campbell

Margaret Weber

Mike Paul

Eric Burnham

3rd Place Team Kirsch Score 67

Sandy Kirsch

Leo Kirsch

Judy Paul

Kris Thorvaldson

Proxy Winners

Long Drive Men Hole #9: Braeden Baer

Long Putt Men Hole #18: Josh Herrera

Closest to the pin Men Hole #15: John Hornbeck

Long Drive Women Hole #10: Margaret Weber

Long Putt Women Hole #1: Keisha Edwards

Closest to the pin Hole #2: Margaret Weber

