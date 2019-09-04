RAWLINS – The Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Foundation held the 1st Annual Foundation Fun Scramble on August 23rd at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course. 21 teams from across Carbon County joined together to participate in the fundraising event with the goal of raising money to go towards the purchase of a new ambulance.
In addition to the tournament, players had the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 Ball Drop with the help of the Rawlins Fire Department, Mulligan Purchases, Silent Auction and various proxy events throughout the day.
Events started at 11 a.m. with registration, lunch and welcome speech accompanied by Classic Air Medical circling the club house and landing on the greens. The day concluded with dinner, silent auction and announcement of the winning teams and prizes.
In total, $21,183.00 was raised. The Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Foundation is committed to providing financial assistance to MHCC for equipment and facility improvements that will benefit MHCC and the residents of Carbon County. To learn more about the MHCC Foundation or to donate, contact the Marketing Department at 307-324-8314.
Men’s Division
1st Place Team Greene Score 58
Rick Greene
John Hornbeck
Steve Baldwn
Devon Palmer
2nd Place Team Greene Score 63
Bill Minion
Conner Harris
Braden Baer
Evan Villaneva
3rd Place Team Waldrip Score 64
Wade Waldrip
Steve Skordis
Gary Woodward
Dave Woodward
Mixed Division
1st Place Team Edwards Score 57
Keisha Edwards
David Whitzel
Denver Allard
Robert Davis
2nd Pace Team Campbell Score 65
Don Campbell
Margaret Weber
Mike Paul
Eric Burnham
3rd Place Team Kirsch Score 67
Sandy Kirsch
Leo Kirsch
Judy Paul
Kris Thorvaldson
Proxy Winners
Long Drive Men Hole #9: Braeden Baer
Long Putt Men Hole #18: Josh Herrera
Closest to the pin Men Hole #15: John Hornbeck
Long Drive Women Hole #10: Margaret Weber
Long Putt Women Hole #1: Keisha Edwards
Closest to the pin Hole #2: Margaret Weber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.