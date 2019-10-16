RAWLINS – Rawlins’ 400-yard freestyle girls swimming relay team just hates wasting time.
So, during Saturday’s home invite against guests Sublette, Riverton and Kremmerer, they decided to shave more than 20 seconds off their last time of 5:14.94, gained during last week’s invite in Douglas.
Equipped with Outlaws Emily Porter, Alyssa Arnold, Lillian Laird and Cheyenne Russell, the four engineered a 4:52.43, which elevated them to an impressive second-place finish. Riverton, however, was still the dominant force in the group, as they took gold at 4:42.78.
Time subtraction was also noticeable in individual events.
Katelyn Frakes, for instance, cut at least 10 seconds off her 100-yard backstroke time from Douglas. Although she’d take fourth place, Frakes’ 1:34.28 was a dramatic improvement from last week’s 1:44.80.
Additionally, teammate Madison Turney followed suit in the same event, as she dropped from last week’s 2:29.13 to 2:12.52 on Saturday, which is almost a 17-second improvement.
Saturday’s entire meet, in fact, is a bit deceiving on the results side. Top five finishes weren’t common for the Outlaws; however, the majority of swimmers under head coach T.J. Johnson saw significant drops over the past week.
Taking sixth in the 200-yard freestyle, Porter almost cut another 20 seconds off her time. In Douglas, she took fifth place with a 2:56.71, while, on Saturday, she ended the event with a 2:38.21. Sublette’s Adalyn Bennett took first place, at 2:21.53.
Another Rawlins triumph also came by way of Arnold. In a pool of 14 competitors, Arnold managed to garner bronze in the 100-yard freestyle event, recording a 1:08.63. Riverton’s Michaela Osborne took top honors, at 1:00.87.
Arnold added another bronze finish under her belt. This time, in the 200-yard freestyle, she took a 2:32.28 to beat out 13 other swimmers.
But it wasn’t all a bed of roses for the Outlaws.
Usually finding herself in the upper echelon in this event, the Outlaws’ Jordan Kelley had one of tougher days in the 1-meter dive. Although she’d nab a third-place finish with a score of 273.90, she was bested by both Riverton and Sublette divers.
Isabella Romasko of Sublette took event gold, gaining a score of 297.55.
Meanwhile, Rawlins’ 200-yard medley relay found themselves in the bottom half of the pool, as they took fourth place, at 2:36.37. Kremmerer won the event, gaining a 2:10.27.
Rawlins, as a team, took fourth place, with a score of 183. Sublette won the invite, with a 450.
Full results:
200-yard medley relay
4th: Frakes, Kelley, Laird, Bailey Steele, 2:36.37
200-yard freestyle
3rd: Arnold, 2:32.28
6th: Porter, 2:38.21
11th: Dyanie Matos, 2:56.52
12th: Frakes, 2:57.87
200-yard IM
7th: Laird, 3:05.41
9th: Kelley, 3:31.27
50-yard freestyle
11th: Russell, 34.88
13th: Martha Javalera, 36.08
18th: Turney, 52.36
1-meter dive
3rd: Kelley, 273.90
100-yard freestyle
4th: Laird, 1:36.50
100-yard freestyle
3rd: Arnold, 1:08.63
9th: Russell, 1:16.74
10th: Javalera, 1:16.94
11th: Matos, 1:17.58
500-yard freestyle
6th: Porter, 7:41.94
200-yard freestyle relay
6th: Arnold, Kelley, Russell, Steele, 2:17.81
100-yard backstroke
4th: Frakes, 1:34.28
5th: Turney, 2:12.52
100-yard breaststroke
7th: Steele, 1:47.50
400-yard freestyle relay
2nd: Porter, Arnold, Laird, Russell, 4:52.43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.