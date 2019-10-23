GILLETTE – The Outlaws have now have state representation.
Following Friday’s Gillette Pre-Invite, Outlaws’ Alyssa Arnold managed to produce state qualifiers in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events. She’d end at 22nd place in the 200-yard, at 2:22.15, while she took 16th in the 100-yard freestyle, at 1:02.93.
Meanwhile Devon Martinez made the state cut by finishing 10th, at 1:10.63, in the 100-yard backstroke event.
Up next, Rawlins readies themselves for Friday’s Conference meet at home.
Gillette full results
200-yard medley relay
23rd: Martinez, Jordan Kelley, Emily Porter, Elena Chavez, 2:26.82
200-yard freestyle
22nd: Arnold, 2:22.15
32nd: Porter, 2:32.92
44th: Dyanie Matos, 2:54.42
45th: Katelyn Frakes, 2:55.24
50-yard freestyle
29th: Martinez, 28.62
106th: Dalynn Shellenberger, 43.21
100-yard freestyle
16th: Arnold, 1:02.93
55th: Chavez, 1:16.38
59th: Martha Javalera, 1:19.52
74th: Shellenberger, 1:39.40
500-yard freestyle
17th: Porter, 6:49.93
200-yard freestyle relay
26th: Arnold, Kelley, Matos, Chavez, 2:13.01
100-yard backstroke
10th: Martinez, 1:10.63
42nd: Frakes, 1:31.69
51st: Madison Turney, 2:13.84
100-yard breaststroke
43rd: Kelley, 1:39.64
400-yard freestyle relay
22nd: Arnold, Porter, Matos, Javalera, 4:52.88
