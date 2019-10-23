s
GILLETTE – The Outlaws have now have state representation.

Following Friday’s Gillette Pre-Invite, Outlaws’ Alyssa Arnold managed to produce state qualifiers in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events. She’d end at 22nd place in the 200-yard, at 2:22.15, while she took 16th in the 100-yard freestyle, at 1:02.93.

Meanwhile Devon Martinez made the state cut by finishing 10th, at 1:10.63, in the 100-yard backstroke event.

Up next, Rawlins readies themselves for Friday’s Conference meet at home.

Gillette full results

200-yard medley relay

23rd: Martinez, Jordan Kelley, Emily Porter, Elena Chavez, 2:26.82

200-yard freestyle

22nd: Arnold, 2:22.15

32nd: Porter, 2:32.92

44th: Dyanie Matos, 2:54.42

45th: Katelyn Frakes, 2:55.24

50-yard freestyle

29th: Martinez, 28.62

106th: Dalynn Shellenberger, 43.21

100-yard freestyle

16th: Arnold, 1:02.93

55th: Chavez, 1:16.38

59th: Martha Javalera, 1:19.52

74th: Shellenberger, 1:39.40

500-yard freestyle

17th: Porter, 6:49.93

200-yard freestyle relay

26th: Arnold, Kelley, Matos, Chavez, 2:13.01

100-yard backstroke

10th: Martinez, 1:10.63

42nd: Frakes, 1:31.69

51st: Madison Turney, 2:13.84

100-yard breaststroke

43rd: Kelley, 1:39.64

400-yard freestyle relay

22nd: Arnold, Porter, Matos, Javalera, 4:52.88

