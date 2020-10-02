Rawlins Times Photo/Mollie Lee
RAWLINS — On Tuesday afternoon in the Rawlins High School commons, a table sat in front of the stone Outlaw logo that is emblazoned on the west wall. On the table, a black cover hid the contents of something the RHS, Wyoming and national running communities have been anxiously waiting for.
Dozens of students milled around, dressed in silly outfits for spirit week, chatting about their days. Teachers, administrators and building staff waited patiently, mostly in silence, but some whispering bets to each other on which Division I program they thought local sensation Sydney Thorvaldson would make her verbal commitment to.
At 4:10 p.m., the room fell silent as Thorvaldson addressed everyone in attendance. She opened by saying how thankful she is to be part of the Rawlins community and how important it was to her to share this moment with her school, family and coaches. She talked about the program she planned to commit to and the coach who successfully convinced her to become part of his program.
Then, with a smile plastered across her face, she unzipped her hoodie and revealed a T-shirt that represented her school of choice: The University of Arkansas. The local legend, the athlete the Rawlins community has watched grow up running the hills in Rawlins, the No. 1 college recruit in the country, will be Razorback.
To say the decision is a long time coming would be an understatement. For as long as NCAA coaches have been permitted to talk to Thorvaldson, she has been bombarded with offers. Anyone who has followed Thorvaldson’s high school career would know she really did have her pick of Division I programs. Currently, she has won 15 state titles and finished in third place at the 2019 Nike Cross Nationals, just one second out of first place.
Leading up to her verbal commitment on Tuesday, Thorvaldson had Oregon, Northern Arizona, Stanford and Arkansas narrowed down as her top choices. All four schools certainly had their appeals. Northern Arizona sits at a high elevation, with training conditions much like Rawlins where Thorvaldson has thrived over the years.
The University of Oregon is in Eugene, Oregon, which is dubbed “TrackTown USA” and where Nike headquarters is located. Thorvaldson has spent plenty of time there as she has competed in the Nike Cross Nationals three times. It’s safe to say she would have felt right at home as a Duck. Stanford, in addition to having a top track and field program, is one of the best academic scenarios a student-athlete could commit to.
Then, of course, Arkansas and women’s head coach Lance Harter came into the picture. Following an unprecedented feat, winning national titles in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track during the 2019 season, it’d be hard to argue there is a better school for a runner like Thorvaldson. Its facilities are world class. The school is in the SEC, a conference that sees more revenue than any other conference, save for the Big 10. Harter has developed more than 600 all-Americans and multiple professional runners. And, academically, Thorvaldson will have exactly what she needs to pursue a degree in biology.
Despite not being able to take any official visits because of COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the NCAA, Thorvaldson recently unofficially visited Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas campus. After stepping foot on campus, she knew it was the right fit.
“It was a tough decision, especially with not being able to take my official visits,” Thorvaldson said. “I did take an unofficial visit there, though. I just fell in love with it. Once I got to campus, it just kind of felt like home. They have every facility that you would need. They have my area of study, tutors, even study areas specifically for athletes. It just felt like, if I went there, I’d have success.”
After watching Thorvaldson’s career progression, it’s safe to say she’d be successful wherever she went. Undoubtedly, Arkansas will give her the tools she needs to compete at the Division I collegiate level. On official signing day, Nov. 15, when she signs her national letter of intent, Thorvaldson will receive a full-ride scholarship to attend the university. She is humbled by the offer and excited to be able to pursue a biology degree that will set her up to enter the medical field following college.
While Thorvaldson is in the final several months of her time as an Outlaw, she’s savoring her remaining time as a high school runner. She’s thrilled, though, to move to Fayetteville and take her training and competing to the next level while competing in the SEC.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I know it’ll be really competitive. I’m definitely looking forward to having a team with the same goals and training with a coach who has had so much success. The facilities are insane. It’ll be different. And, I won’t be making my own summer workouts anymore,” she added with a giggle.
It’s true, Thorvaldson’s astronomical ascent to high school legend status is soon to be complete. With just a few short months left in her high school running career, it’s bittersweet to realize that it’ll all be over soon. Before long, Rawlins residents won’t see her bounding across town, sprinting up hills or running with “Rawlins” on her jersey.
Heading to the University of Arkansas, though, moving to Fayetteville and testing her mettle against the best college runners in the country, is just the beginning for Thorvaldson. Her legend is still being written, and Rawlins will always be the place that it started. She’ll soon be a Razorback, but first, she was an Outlaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.