Rawlins High School senior Sydney Thorvaldson quickly left the rest of the field behind as she raced to a fourth consecutive state championship on Friday in Afton at the 3A cross-country state competition. Thorvaldson smashed the course record with a time of 16 minutes, 59 seconds. Thorvaldson completed a perfect prep career, never placing anything but first in every race she ever ran in Wyoming.
The Rawlins High School cross-country team wrapped up its season on Friday at the 3A state championships in Afton on Friday. The team includes, from left, Kagen Chapman, coach Nancy Steinberg, Caleb Johansson, Heyden Roberts, Austin Petty, Ethan Frankes, Duncan Boyd, Harris Tanner, Sydney Thorvaldson, Rebekah Hinman, Mylee Tanner, Keona Herrera, Cody Hinman and coach Rob Tillotson.
Photo courtesy of Wendy Thorvaldson
AFTON -- The Rawlins High School cross-country team traveled to Afton on Friday for the 2020 3A cross-country state championships. RHS senior and University of Arkansas commit Sydney Thorvaldson earned an unprecedented fourth straight cross-country state championship, and the girls’ team finished in fourth place.
The Outlaws finished behind Cody (first place, 87 points), Buffalo (second place, 90 points) and Star Valley (third place, 102 points). Rawlins was just three points out of bronze, finishing with 105 points.
