AFTON -- The Rawlins High School cross-country team traveled to Afton on Friday for the 2020 3A cross-country state championships. RHS senior and University of Arkansas commit Sydney Thorvaldson earned an unprecedented fourth straight cross-country state championship, and the girls’ team finished in fourth place.

The Outlaws finished behind Cody (first place, 87 points), Buffalo (second place, 90 points) and Star Valley (third place, 102 points). Rawlins was just three points out of bronze, finishing with 105 points.

