AFTON – Not a one-peat. Not a two-peat. But a three-peat.
Following Saturday’s 2A cross country championship in Afton, Wyo., the Saratoga Panthers’ male runners won their third consecutive team title.
The Panthers’ 42 points beat out second-place finishers Tongue River. The Eagles collected 46 points.
And at the front of the pack, Panthers freshman Grant Bartlett won his first individual high school state title. Leading a total pool of 62 runners, Bartlett ended the race at Valley View Golf Course with a time of 17:04.58.
“It feels good,” Bartlett told the Rawlins times moments after the race. “I’ve been coming here for the last five years and I finally got to race. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time.”
When Bartlett crossed the finish line, almost 35 seconds would pass before anyone appeared in the final leg. And in brotherly fashion, Grady Bartlett, Grant’s twin, nabbed a second-place finish at a time of 17:37.32.
Moments later, Panthers senior Jaron Herring would come in at a respectable fifth place, nabbing a time of 18:08.54, which means Saratoga placed three runners within the top five slots.
Asked if there’s more success like this to come, Grant Bartlett expressed enthusiasm.
“I hope so,” he said.
For the two competing Saratoga girls, junior Amber Stubbs took 10th place at 22:42.23, while fellow junior Kaitlyn Campbell took 22nd at 24:46.41.
Full results:
Boys
1st: Grant Bartlett, 17:04.58
2nd: Grady Bartlett, 17:37.72
17th: Joey Gonzales, 19:00.12
19th: Brayden Barkhurst, 19:22.88
24th: Kelton Johnson, 20:21.42
25th: Calvin Condict, 20:26.46
Girls
10th: Amber Stubbs, 22:42.23
22nd: Kaitlyn Campbell, 24:46.41
