Toshiro Muto, CEO of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Tokyo. Next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics — if they happen — will be like no other, particularly for non-Japanese fans if they are allowed to enter in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Muto, after a meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, about infection countermeasures, confirmed for the first time that a limited number of non-Japanese fans may be allowed to attend.