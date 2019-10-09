WORLAND – There’s good reason as to why Worland is currently ranked third in all of Class 3A Wyoming volleyball.
They’ve got 17 wins under their belt. And their only losses are against teams like Douglas, Buffalo and Riverton, teams that will definitely see themselves in Casper later this season.
Didn’t matter on Friday, however, as Rawlins managed to nab a 4-1 win away from the Warriors – 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19.
A quick stats update, the Outlaws seem to be well on pace with matching last season’s numbers.
So far, junior McKenzie Earl leads the team in two categories, via 223 kills and 250 assists. Senior teammate Jordan Jerome, meanwhile, already has 251 receptions, 215 digs and 40 blocks on the season.
Doing her part, Outlaws sophomore Jessie Jerome leads the team in serving aces, at 58.
Up next, the Outlaws, 24-5, travel to Buffalo to take on the Bison at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.