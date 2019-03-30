Track and Field

Encampment, Saratoga @ Wyoming Indian Invitational

10:30 a.m. @ Ethete

Update:

Rawlins High School Boys and Girls Soccer matchups with Newcastle and Torrington high schools Friday and today have been canceled due to field conditions and weather. The Outlaws and Doggies have rescheduled to play Friday at neutral location Douglas High School. Rawlins will plays Torrington April 4 at Torrington.

