RAWLINS – The Rawlins High School volleyball team faced 4A Cheyenne East in Rawlins on Friday. The match was designated as senior night and RHS volleyball fans got to recognize and show appreciation for a truly unique class of senior athletes. Exceedingly different from last year when Rawlins lost just one senior to graduation, this year there are seven seniors playing their final sets in a Rawlins volleyball jersey.

Prior to the varsity match, seniors Mckenzie Earl, Jacki Garcia, Maddison Wright, Aliya Edwards, Brooke Palmer, Maliece Morgan, and Skylaar Young took the court. Escorted by their families, the seven seniors were honored in front of a community that has had the joy of watching them play together for the past four seasons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.