Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
1 of 3
RHS seniors, from left, Maliece Morgan, Skylaar Young, Aliya Edwards, Brook Palmer, Mckenzie Earl, Jacki Garcia and Maddison Wright pause for a photo prior to warming up on Friday in Rawlins. Friday’s game was designated as senior night and the Outlaws faced Cheyenne East.
RHS seniors, from left, Maliece Morgan, Skylaar Young, Aliya Edwards, Brook Palmer, Mckenzie Earl, Jacki Garcia and Maddison Wright pause for a photo prior to warming up on Friday in Rawlins. Friday’s game was designated as senior night and the Outlaws faced Cheyenne East.
Mollie Lee photos, Rawlins Times
Mckenzie Earl tries to place a ball around a couple Thunderbird defenders during Friday’s five-set match against Cheyenne East. Teammate Aliya Edwards provides coverage.
Aliya Edwards goes up for a kill against a defender from Cheyenne East. Edwards is one of seven seniors who will graduate in May. She is still unsure if she will attempt to play volleyball in college.
RAWLINS – The Rawlins High School volleyball team faced 4A Cheyenne East in Rawlins on Friday. The match was designated as senior night and RHS volleyball fans got to recognize and show appreciation for a truly unique class of senior athletes. Exceedingly different from last year when Rawlins lost just one senior to graduation, this year there are seven seniors playing their final sets in a Rawlins volleyball jersey.
Prior to the varsity match, seniors Mckenzie Earl, Jacki Garcia, Maddison Wright, Aliya Edwards, Brooke Palmer, Maliece Morgan, and Skylaar Young took the court. Escorted by their families, the seven seniors were honored in front of a community that has had the joy of watching them play together for the past four seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.