RAWLINS – Outlaws volleyball won its homecoming match 3-1 against long-time rival Douglas on Friday at Rawlins High School.
In typical fashion, the team jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in set one. Douglas, currently ranked fourth in 3A by wyopreps.com, rallied back to keep the set somewhat close. However, the Bearcats never came within more than four points and Rawlins ended the set with a 25-21 victory.
In set two, the Outlaws faltered a bit, starting down 0-2. While the players rallied back to lead the majority of the set, some miscommunication and errors led to Douglas taking a late lead, 23-24. The set ended with a 24-26 Bearcats victory, leaving the match tied 1-1. If you’ve followed the Outlaw volleyball team this season, you know they rarely lose a single set in a match.
“After we lost, I knew it was important to regroup and to remind the team to play at our level and to not play down to their level. That’s what went wrong in the second set,” said head coach Aubrey Griffiths. She knew her team, overall, was better and needed to get back to playing the way they practice instead of falling victim to playing at the level of the competition.
It’s safe to say the team took Griffiths’ words to heart and didn’t take too kindly to the Bearcats beating them on their own court. In set three the Outlaws roared back with a commanding 25-13 victory. Junior standout Brooke Palmer had four monster kills that helped send her team into the next set on a high note.
“I just wanted to come back after that second set and play hard and get the team pumped up. That was really important,” said Palmer.
Palmer’s effort and energy certainly didn’t go unnoticed. While Griffiths was proud of how her team worked together to overcome adversity, she noted Palmer and junior Ali Edwards as individuals whose performances were key to setting the team up to win.
Griffiths said, “I was generally pretty happy with how we performed, but Brooke and Ali, who don’t usually get a lot of recognition, both had great games and came through with big plays when we needed them.”
It was evident both the Outlaws and the Bearcats entered set four determined to win. The audience was served a special treat with a back and forth, hard-fought battle to the very end.
The Outlaws had the upper hand through the first half of the set, leading 14-9 at one point. An Outlaws service error, followed by a big kill by Douglas set up a shift in momentum, giving the Bearcats their first lead in the set, 14-17.
Griffiths called timeout to allow her team to regroup and hopefully break Douglas’ momentum.
The timeout didn’t seem to shake Douglas. Heading into the final points of the set, the Bearcats found themselves leading 24-20 and in a game-point position. The Outlaws would not be denied.
Junior McKenzie Earl shifted the momentum back in Rawlins’ direction with a critical block on a big hit that prompted Douglas head coach Angela Rhoades to call a timeout. When the players returned to the court, senior Jordan Jermone was back to serve. Two tricky serves by Jerome forced bad passes by Douglas, pushing the score to 24-24. Jerome continued to roll behind the service line with an ace, putting the score at 25-24 with Rawlins back in the lead.
Douglas couldn’t rally back, missing a kill attempt on game point. The final score was 26-24 for the Outlaws, resulting in the match victory.
Winning on Saturday was especially important to Palmer, who amassed 11 kills enroute to the win.
“It means a lot, it always means a lot to us to win on our home court, especially against Douglas who we’ve had such a long rivalry with. To do it at homecoming made it even better,” said Palmer.
The Outlaws will spend little time celebrating the homecoming win, though. Griffiths will have them rest and recuperate, then will be back in the gym on Tuesday working on conditioning and fine-tuning fundamentals. There are fewer than four weeks left in the season.
When asked how Palmer would be spending the final few weeks of the season, she said, “My goal is to keep improving so we can get back in that state championship game and finally bring home a state title.”
Saturday’s volleyball action also included matches from the Outlaws’ 9th grade and JV teams against Douglas. The 9th graders won their match in two sets, 25-19 and 25-22. The junior varsity squad dropped its match in two sets, 18-25 and 20-25. The Rawlins High School volleyball team will host Wheatland on Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. in the RHS gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.