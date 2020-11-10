CASPER -- The Rawlins High School volleyball team traveled to Casper for a full day of tournament play in the 2020 3A state championships. After finishing in second place in the regional tournament the week prior, the Outlaws came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed on the top side of the bracket.
Because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3A state tournament was completed in one day opposed to the typically three. This modified format required the completion of the eight-team bracket with less than two hours between matches. The first round matches started at 10 a.m. and the final completed at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Teams that won at least one match had to play in three matches over the course of the day.
Outlaws head coach Aubrey Griffiths noted that the format certainly wasn’t ideal. Her team wasn’t allowed to play in more than one match per day all season, and often had just one match per week. In a normal season, they would have played in a number of tournaments and had multiple matches each week.
“The state format was definitely not ideal,” she said. “But I am glad we got to have one at all. I didn’t like how it was all one day. It just felt like a normal tournament and was hard to get into the state feel.”
Griffiths’ sentiments are understandable. In addition, once her team stepped foot inside the Casper Events Center on Friday morning, none of them were permitted to leave. Between matches, teams were required to stay in a designated team zone, which added up to a long day for the teams that competed.
On Friday morning, for the Outlaws’ first set of the state tournament, they matched up against Worland. The Warriors are a familiar foe, one they matched up against earlier this season for a home game where the Outlaws won in five sets. Rawlins fans will also recall that the Outlaws defeated the Warriors for the 2019 3A state championship.
Unfortunately for the Outlaws, Worland seemed determined to make sure history didn’t repeat itself. Despite keeping all three sets close, Rawlins struggled to keep the momentum in their court. Worland clearly came ready to shut down the Outlaws normally hard-hitting offense and managed plenty of big hits, tricky tips and powerful aces to keep the points ticking in their favor. The Warriors defeated the Outlaws in three straight sets, 25-18, 25-22 and 26-24.
Because Rawlins lost in the first round of the tournament, the best it could hope to take was fifth. In order to stay alive, they needed to win their next match, which was against Buffalo.
Rawlins played Buffalo less than one week prior, at the regional seeding tournament in Douglas. They beat the Bison in straight sets on Friday, 25-12, 25-18 and 27-25. The win over Buffalo advanced them in the consolation bracket to face Lander.
Lander, which lost to Douglas in the first round, knocked Wheatland out of the tournament in the second round to face the Outlaws in the third match of the day. The match on Friday was the first time the two teams faced each other.
The match went the distance and kept Rawlins fans on their toes. Lander took the first set 25-20. Despite a handful of kills from seniors Brooke Palmer, Aliya Edwards and Maddison Wright’s dominating presence in the middle, the Outlaws couldn’t bring it back within reach. They were hitting hard, but a few too many of their hits sailed out of bounds.
The second set went in Rawlins’ favor, 26-24. Palmer racked up three kills and an off-speed tip early on to help the Outlaws jump out to a quick. Lead. Between Palmer and Wright, Rawlins kept their offense rolling throughout the set. At 24-24 following a kill from Palmer, Lander took a timeout but Rawlins came back swinging. Wright laid down another kill in the middle, and Palmer finished the set with yet another kill.
The third set also went to the Outlaws. Their offense was working and defense was stifling the Tigers’ best attempts. Palmer and Wright racked up the offensive points, with Edwards sprinkling in a few points of her own. Junior Jessie Jerome proved to be challenging at the net, thwarting many of Lander’s attempts and kills and tips. Rawlins wrapped up the third set 25-21.
The Tigers, however, answered and managed to take the fourth set, 25-20, and force a fifth set, where the winner is the first team to 15 points. Rawlins got a slow start in the set, and that deficit proved to be too much to overcome. They dropped the set 15-10 and finished in sixth place. Mountain View took the championship home after defeating Worland in straight sets. Pinedale took third place with a victory over Douglas who came in fourth.
The Outlaws started the season as the top ranked team and was considered a heavy favorite to repeat on last season’s state title. As the season progressed, though, it became clear the 3A class was stacked with a handful of really solid squads. Rawlins finished with a 16-8 record and was undefeated in conference play.
“The season overall was not what was expected and we didn’t have the outcome we wanted,” said Griffiths. “But we learned a lot from one another and how playing with heart can get you where you want to go. I am going to miss this senior class and it has been more than a pleasure to coach such a fun and talented group.”
The final bright spot of the season came with the selection of all-conference and all-state honors. Seniors Aliya Edwards, Mckenzie Earl, Brooke Palmer and junior Jessie Jerome received the all-conference nod. Palmer and Earl were selected for all-state and senior Maddison Wright was all-state honorable mention.
