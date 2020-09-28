RAWLINS — The Rawlins High School volleyball team (7-3) dropped its match against Mountain View in straight sets on Friday in Rawlins. Mountain View (10-3) is currently in second place in the 3A southwest quadrant and won the match against the Outlaws, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-23.
The Buffalos came out swinging in the first set and jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead over the Outlaws. The visitors’ advantage proved difficult for Rawlins to close the gap on. They were able to keep it close, though, all the while keeping Outlaws fans on their toes.
A service error from Mountain View put Rawlins on the scoreboard. Senior Brooke Palmer scored the first offensive point of the set with a kill, followed by an off-speed tip from senior Mckenzie Earl and a big block from senior Maddison Wright to tie the score at 4-4. The Outlaws kept it close by capitalizing on a string of service errors courtesy of the Buffalos.
Kills from Wright, senior Aliya Edwards, and junior Jessie Jerome kept the set within reach. Following a block from Jerome, which put the Outlaws up 22-21, Mountain View head coach Diana Tims called a timeout. Rawlins seemingly lost its momentum, and Mountain View was able to close out the set, 25-23.
In the second set, the Outlaws jumped out to a quick lead of their own. Jerome got Rawlins on the board with an ace on a serve. Another tricky serve from Jerome forced a bad pass from Mountain View and Rawlins went up 2-0. Palmer placed a kill attempt just out of bounds, but Earl helped the Outlaws bounce back with a big kill.
Following Earl’s kill, Edwards shut down a Mountain View attack with a big block, followed by a kill from Wright. Again, Jerome proved to be tricky by placing a set over the net, catching the Buffaloes off guard and putting the Outlaws up 6-1.
Again, Tims was forced to call a timeout to try and get the momentum rolling in her team’s direction. Mountain View was able to pull the set back within reach, trading the lead back and forth with the Outlaws for the majority of the set.
With the score tied at 16-16, Mountain View took control again. The team put together an impressive string of offensive points that the Outlaws’ defense just didn’t have an answer for. They shut down Rawlins’ effort to tie the match up, winning set two, 25-21.
In the third set, the Outlaws fell behind early, again, and had a hard time closing the gap. Despite impressive offensive efforts from Earl, Edwards, Jerome and Palmer, the defense from the Outlaws ultimately lacked and resulted in Mountain View finishing the set 25-23.
Head coach Aubrey Griffith recognized the challenges her team faced on defense and is ready to get back to work. Griffith believes her team isn’t playing to its full potential and is looking at a handful of adjustments in her lineup to get the team back on track. Following the loss on Friday, her team headed straight to the locker room to regroup.
“I told them they can be better,” she said of the post-match regroup. “Our defense killed us, and we were playing scared to lose instead of playing to win. We will be making some changes in our line up to reevaluate people, positions and attitudes. We need a new start.”
The Outlaws have struggled in recent weeks but are determined to get back to their winning ways. Despite the falter on Friday, they remain in first place in the 3A southeast quadrant with an undefeated 3-0 conference record. At just over the halfway point in the season, there is plenty of time to make the adjustments Griffiths alluded to.
Rawlins High School volleyball will be back on their home court on Saturday starting at noon against the Worland Warriors. Saturday’s matches will include freshmen, junior varsity and varsity and is homecoming for the Outlaws.
