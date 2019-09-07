RAWLINS – Coming off an impressive season start with tourney wins against 4A schools Natrona County, Laramie and Central, Rawlins was eager to get back home to instrument their early confidence to their advantage.
On Thursday night, the Outlaws did just that, overcoming a few minor hiccups to claim an exciting 3-0 shutout win against Torrington, a team that ended last season at a decent sixth spot in class 3A Southwest overall rankings.
But suffice to say, it wasn’t the easiest match for Rawlins.
In set one, the Trailblazers came out with a deafening high intensity, which kept both teams neck and neck. In fact, Torrington would start the bout on a 4-0 run, with Rawlins having trouble finding their groove on serve defense.
Slowly but surely, however, the Outlaws started chipping back.
“I think we were on pins and needles for it being our first home game and the crowd being crazy,” said Rawlins coach Aubrey Griffiths. “Honestly, I think we just needed to calm ourselves down to calm Torrington down.”
And with the help of stout, double-team defense executed by the likes of junior McKenzie Earl and senior Jordan Jerome, they were able to curtail Torrington’s offense.
But for only so long.
Later in the set, Earl, who last year as a sophomore already established herself as a power-hitting force for Rawlins, encountered a few misfires at the net, which led to Torrington capitalizing after the Outlaws found themselves up 17-12 at one point.
Namely, using 5’8” Torrington junior Brittany Lira who scored on an ace serve that caught Rawlins’ backcourt off guard, the Trailblazers pulled within one, 16-17. The two would eventually stand tied at 19 apiece before Rawlins woke up.
“Torrington was giving us a lot of junk balls per se, so they were giving us a lot of tips, a lot of off-speed balls and a lot of corners,” said Griffiths. “But our defense had them down pretty good.”
Using a bit of wizardry on the offensive end, Jerome would score on a nice chip shot near the net. Meanwhile, a few simple mistakes made by Trailblazers defenders gave Rawlins the go-ahead for a 24-20 lead.
Soon, a textbook set from Earl led to an emphatic kill match point by sophomore teammate Aliya Edwards, who bashed the hanging ball uninterruptedly onto Torrington’s backcourt.
The start of set two was almost a mirror reflection of set one for Torrington, as they came out executing some rather impenetrable defense. Rawlins’ front subsequently had a tough time finding open seams.
Going up 10-7, in fact, Griffiths grew a smidge uncomfortable and was forced to call timeout.
Taking the hint well, Rawlins returned to the court to eventually tie Torrington.
Specifically, using her unteachable intuition, Earl was able to equalize things at 14 by scoring on a no-look set shot that almost faked Torrington’s defense out of their shoes.
The very next two volleys, meanwhile, Jerome would spike a kill and score on a finesse tip at the net.
The Trailblazers were only allowed three more points before Jerome put the second set away on an ace serve, winning the set 25-17.
By the time the third set rolled around, it was too late for Torrington. The Outlaws found their groove. Junior Brooke Palmer, namely, scored a couple pivotal points in the set – first, miraculously off a ball roll over the net, and second, a dagger of a kill to put her team up 21-11.
Rawlins finally won the final set 25-12.
Going forward, Griffiths noted that her team needs to get a bit more in sync between setters and hitters; however, there’s not too much to complain about going into this weekend above .500.
Rawlins (4-2 as of Friday press time) is participating in the Evanston tournament today.
Box score against Torrington
Rawlins wins 3-0 – 25-20, 25-17, 25-12.
Scores from last weekend
Aug. 30
• East beats Rawlins 2-1 – 25-19, 21-25, 25-14
• Rawlins beats Laramie 2-1 – 24-26, 25-18, 25-17
• Rawlins beats Central 2-0 – 25-20, 25-19
Aug. 31
• Rawlins beats Natrona County 2-0 – 25-19, 26-24
• Thunder Basin beats Rawlins 2-0 – 25-20, 26-24
