RAWLINS — Only three matches they’ve lost since the start of the season.
One was to Cheyenne East, one of the best 4A schools in the state.
One was to Thunder Basin, one of the better 4A schools in the state.
And one was to Juan Diego Catholic, a Utah school vying to take top honors in 4A Beehive State volleyball.
This means, if Rawlins is not contending for a 3A title this year, they’re putting on one heck of a show for nothing.
That isn’t the case, however.
Last weekend, in fact, Rawlins would lose just one set in five matches to decisively finish the Rawlins Invite as top dogs.
The way things are going, the Outlaws, a team destined to overcome their past two consecutive state championship losses last year and the year before, seem to be on the right path.
“I sure hope so,” said coach Aubrey Griffiths on Friday. “I don’t want to get too cocky and get disappointed, but I really hope we stay on the track that were on.”
Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 – both days of the invite – some of Rawlins’ junior varsity players were even given the nod to take on varsity opponents.
With their help, they’d beat Lovell, Mountain View, Powell and Pinedale all in 2-0 matches; however, with the exception of Rawlins beating Mountain View 2-1 to finish the championship game.
Asked how the Outlaws managed to handily defeat their competitors, according to Griffiths, it took all corners of the starters and bench,
“Honestly, the whole team,” she said. “Everybody worked hard, everybody worked together.”
Griffiths also said that juniors McKenzie and Brooke Palmer, as always, were forces “to be reckoned with.”
“On Saturday, they came out and played rather well,” she said.
Going forward, however, the Outlaws still have quite the formidable road ahead.
Namely, it’s Worland, a team leads the 3A Northwest Conference. The Outlaws set to take them on next month.
Before then, Griffiths said her team looks to gain some good experience at the upcoming Casper Invite slated for the end of the month.
“Next weekend, we have the Casper Invite, which is huge,” Griffiths said. “It gets us ready for state because we play in Events Center.”
‘We have a lot of competition in that tournament,” Griffiths added.
Asked what needs to happen before now and then to maintain their momentum, Griffiths just wants to stay the course.
“As always, just keep doing our thing,” said Griffiths. “Work on the little stuff that turns into the big stuff.”
Scores
Rawlins Invite
Sept. 13
Rawlins def. Lovell 2-0: 21-8, 21-10
Rawlins def. Mountain View 2-0: 21-12, 21-8
Sept. 14
Rawlins def. Powell 2-0: 21-6, 21-12
Rawlins def. Pinedale 2-0: 21-17, 21-10
Rawlins def. Mountain View 2-1: 21-19, 19-21, 15-9
Outlaws record as of press time: 15-3
