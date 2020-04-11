RAWLINS – Add spring sports to the list of extracurricular activities impacted by the novel coronavirus. The word “impacted” is probably a slight understatement, though. The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) announced on Tuesday its decision to officially cancel the spring sports season.
It may not have come as much of a shock after seeing the state basketball tournament stopped in its tracks along with the growing number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state and across the globe. That said, there was a small glimmer of hope for spring sports to be resumed later in April for a modified season. Official practice had started for the Outlaws in early March, but was halted just one week later as the impact of the virus spread to Wyoming.
Until Tuesday, WHSAA and area coaches and athletes were crossing their fingers for an opportunity to compete this season. Initially, the spring sports season was postponed until April 17. Following that, WHSAA announced the season would have to wait until April 30 at the earliest. Coaches were informed no official practices could be held during the postponement.
Despite the uncertainty, at any given point during the past couple weeks, you could walk by local soccer fields and see one or two young athletes kicking a ball around. The high school track at Outlaw Stadium has been somewhat busy throughout the days as hopeful athletes attempt to stay in shape in preparation for a season that, now, will never be.
Even though there were no official practices for track and field or soccer, local athletes took it on themselves to do what they could individually to salvage the season when they got the green light from the state. On Tuesday, though, all hopes were crushed when the announcement came down from the WHSAA board.
According to its website, the decision was based on an inability to predict when it would be safe and realistically possible to allow spring sports to commence. The website also cited academics as the biggest priority right now, along with a desire to ensure WHSAA is supporting school districts as they attempt to effectively manage online learning.
The decision is understandable, albeit disappointing. As certainly everyone is aware at this point, there are few aspects of day-to-day life that haven’t been impacted by the novel coronavirus. Area residents can’t even go to a restaurant and enjoy a sit down meal, let alone gather to watch local athletes compete in soccer or track and field competitions.
Rawlins High School head track and field coach Charli Heatherington weighed in on the decision, sharing in her athletes’ certain disappointment.
“I was kind of anticipating the cancellation,” she said. “But I was really trying to be hopeful that we’d get even three or four weeks out of the season, or maybe even push it back later into May or early June. It was kind of a shock that they [WHSAA] called it so early.”
As expected, Heatherington is uncertain what to expect moving forward, especially heading into next school year and the fall cross country season. Before the spring track season was canceled, she and her coaching staff had a tentative plan in place and were ready to hit the ground running. Now, she’s having a hard time anticipating what to expect in terms of conditioning and mindset of her athletes moving forward. She’s choosing to stay optimistic.
“We are losing a handful of our team because they’re seniors, which is sad,” said Heatherington. “That in mind, we hope the rest of our kids stay optimistic. We will give them workouts to do at home and will stay in touch with them as much as we can. It might be a positive thing in terms of commitment. My hope is my athletes will have a mindset of ‘I missed this and I’m excited to have it back.’”
Add to the list of missed opportunities that have been the result of the spread of the novel coronavirus, local phenom Sydney Thorvaldson won’t have an opportunity for an unprecedented four-time state championship in both the 3,200 and 1,600 meter races, a designation she was well on-pace to achieve.
Rawlins High School soccer, along with track and field, is left to wonder what the 2020 season could have been. The boys squad, under direction of a new coach, James Learned, will not have a chance to take the field this season. The girls team, coached by Brooke Mendez, was also sidelined.
Senior middle-midfielder Jordan Kelley, shared her perspective on the cancelation of the season. Kelly, while excited and hopeful for the season, will attend Western State University in Gunnison, Colo. and will be on the diving team.
“It made me really upset because I couldn’t have a senior season,” said Kelley. “But I kind of saw it coming just because of how long they extended the quarantine. I am super blessed to have an opportunity to compete in diving in college, but I was hoping to see if soccer in college would be an option for me. I missed out on that because of the virus.”
Kelley also said she would miss playing with her team and the excitement of the game. She mentioned how bad she feels for the soccer players on both the boys and girls teams who were hoping to catch the attention of college coaches based on this season.
“There are a lot of players on the boys team who only do soccer and were hoping to go to play in college,” she said. “I feel really bad for them.”
The Rawlins sports community undoubtedly share in the disappointment felt by local athletes and coaches. Seniors in particular are missing out on the finals days of their high school careers. This spring season was also supposed to be the first with middle school soccer. Like the rest of the world, though, Rawlins athletics are at the mercy of the novel coronavirus and how quickly the spread of the virus can be contained. In the meantime, we wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.