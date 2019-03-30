SARATOGA – Wide eyes concentrating down smooth, custom-made pool cues ready to unapologetically run the table shot by shot.
Dimmed overhead lights awning above green-felted surfaces as if sunlight to primped grass.
The brittle crack of a neatly-racked triangle of 15 billiard balls.
These senses and scenes will be commonplace from Thursday through Sunday as world-class pool players, revered Rocky Mountain shooters and local legends get set to descend on the Great Hall of Saratoga’s Platte Valley Community Center for the 12th annual Wyoming Open pool tournament.
Considered the biggest billiards event in Wyoming, shooters will go head to head in six divisions of play. The tourney, however, will commence with a bit of a “pre-game” exhibition.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, eight bona fide professionals, including former World Cup of Pool champion Rodney “The Rocket” Morris, Billiard Congress of America Hall-of-Famer Johnny “The Scorpion” Archer, and legendary trick shot artist Mike “Tennessee Tarzan” Massey, will flock to Duke’s Bar & Grill in downtown Saratoga for an exhibition scotch doubles contest.
“It’ll be a star-studded event kind of thing,” said longtime tourney organizer Monte Thayer.
Despite these titans of the table going head to head Wednesday evening, Thursday will kick things off with 128 players, or 64 teams, for a Pro-Am blind draw scotch doubles tournament at PVCC.
It’s during this billiards battle, which begins at 3 p.m., that local amateurs will have an opportunity to play with the greats. Thayer says this opportunity is one of the biggest draws of the entire Wyoming Open.
Then, with the Great Hall occupied with green-felted beauties, almost as if a giant mess hall of pool tables, Friday at 9 a.m. cracks off with the main events.
Archer, who won last year’s Masters 8-ball division, readies himself to defend his title. Although named Billiards Digest Player of the Decade at the end of the 1990s, he’ll have to earn his keep against players who aren’t strangers to international stardom.
“(Massey’s) been on ESPN more than anybody,” said Thayer. The legendary trick shot artist, who’s also a hall of famer, has made cameos in films such as 2002’s Pool Hall Junkies and 1984’s The Baron and the Kid.
According to Thayer, Massey will perform his illustrious trick shots at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the PVCC. This exhibition may in fact include the “Just Showin’ off” Miller Lite shot, a crazy display of table acrobatics first made famous by late pool great Steve Mizerak.
Following Massey’s gravity-defying display of billiard trickery, at 5:30 p.m. there will be a ceremony commemorating members of the United States competitors of the Mosconi Cup, an international 9-ball pool competition. Last year, the U.S. beat Europe for the first time since 2009.
By 7:30 p.m. Saturday, competitors will begin the final rounds, which will run into Sunday. Sunday’s events begin at 8:30 a.m.
Throughout the entire weekend games will occur not just at Duke’s and PVCC, but at Whistle Pig Saloon, American Legion and the Wolf Hotel.
Last year’s Wyoming Open winners – champion first, runner-up second – were:
n Masters 8-ball: Johnny Archer, Corey Deuel
n Masters Saratoga: Shane Van Boening, Andrew Pettenger
n Expert 8-ball: Jonathon Amo, Jimmy Winter
n Classic 8-ball: Brad Kapit, Brian Schnitker
n Sportsman 8-ball: Scott Lambert, Pat Burton
n Women’s Classic 8-ball: Maria Finley, Aubrey Hoxworth
n Women’s Expert 8-ball: Anita Smith, Midori Spatz
n Junior’s (18 & under) 8-ball: Wesley Coffel, Jayce Leach
n Junior’s (Intermediate) 8-ball: Ty Blowers, Jerry Miller
n Junior’s (Pee Wee) 8-ball: Eddie Vonderau, Jin Powell
n Hard Luck 9-ball: Jose Loma, Matthew Winfield
n Pro/Am Scotch Doubles 8-ball: Ryan Henry/Pat Burton, Brad Kapit/Butch Buccelli
