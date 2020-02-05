Rawlins High School 152 pounder Robert Flores ties up a cradle against an opponent earlier in the season. Flores earned a 6th place finish at the 2020 Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton on Saturday, winning 5 matches enroute to the podium.
Robert Flores gets his hand raised after a win at a tournament earlier in the season. Flores was the Outlaws’ only place winner at the 2020 Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton on Saturday.
Mollie Lee, Rawlins Times
RIVERTON – Robert Flores was on a mission in Riverton this past weekend. The 152-pound Rawlins High School junior found himself unseeded in arguably the toughest tournament in the state: the 2020 Ron Thon Memorial Invitational.
It is not a stretch to argue the Ron Thon is Wyoming’s toughest tournament – even tougher than the state tournament. Every team in the state that has a high school wrestling program attends the Ron Thon. Brackets aren’t broken up by classification – competitors from 2A, 3A and 4A schools all battle to see who is the “best of the best” in Wyoming wrestling.
