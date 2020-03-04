CASPER – Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow and Saratoga wrestlers competed during the 2020 Wyoming State Wrestling Tournament in Casper this past weekend.
Although most of the Miners and Panthers didn’t end their bracket runs with a spot on the podium, there still was light. Justin Shotwell of Saratoga took a respectable 5th-place finish in the 120-pound bracket.
