VERNAL, Utah – High school wrestlers from Rawlins were busy competing on Friday and Saturday in Vernal, Utah. Rawlins Outlaws wrestlers made the journey across the state line for the prestigious Tournament of Champions hosted by Uintah High School.
For the Outlaws, the Tournament of Champions (ToC) was a test of how they stack up against some of the best competition in the region. There were 32 teams in attendance, from Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. While the varsity wrestlers on the Outlaws squad held their own against the competition, RHS didn’t bring home any medals from the varsity tournament. For Outlaws head coach Nate Lee, the weekend was merely another stepping stone to getting the RHS program where it needs to be.
