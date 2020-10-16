REGISTERING TO VOTE IN WYOMING
Voter registration qualifications:
-- Be 18 years of age on election day
-- Be a U.S. citizen
-- Be a resident of Wyoming and the precinct in which you register
-- Provide your valid Wyoming driver's license
If you have not been issued a Wyoming driver's license or yours is expired, you must provide:
A statement to that effect (on the Wyoming registration application)
The last four digits of your Social Security number and
Additional acceptable identification.
-- Not be convicted of a felony, or if convicted, has had civil or voting rights restored;
-- Not be adjudicated mentally incompetent
-- Withdraw your voter registration from any other jurisdiction, if applicable (on the Wyoming registration application).
If you have neither a valid Wyoming driver's license nor a social security number, please indicate this by checking the appropriate box on the Voter Registration Application form and contact your county clerk.
ACCEPTABLE ID
Acceptable Identification may be any one or more of the following:
-- Wyoming driver’s license
-- United States passport
-- Driver's license or identification card issued by any state or outlying possession of the United States
-- Identification card issued by the federal government, any state or local government, or an agency thereof
A tribal ID of any federally recognized tribe
Photo identification card issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college, or a Wyoming public school
United States military card
Identification card issued to a dependent of a member of the United States armed forces
OR
Any two or more of the following documents together shall constitute proof of the individual's identity:
-- Certification of United States citizenship
-- Certificate of naturalization
-- United States military draft record
-- Voter's registration card from another state or county
-- United States Social Security card
-- Certification of birth abroad issued by the State Department
-- Original or certified copy of a birth certificate bearing an official seal
-- Any other form of identification issued by an official agency of the United States or a state.
HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE
Visit your county clerk's website at www.carbonwy.com to find locations in your county where you may register in person.
If you cannot register in person at any of your county's locations, you may register by mail. The following items are required when mailing in your registration application to your county clerk's office:
-- A completed Wyoming voter registration application (All applicants, except military and overseas citizens, must have this form notarized before mailing)
-- A copy of your acceptable identification
